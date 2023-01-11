Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, nine days after he collapsed during NFL game

Hamlin’s release from the hospital comes nine days after he collapsed during a Bills game in Cincinnati and suffered cardiac arrest on the field. He was discharged Monday from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was transferred that day to Buffalo General Medical Center.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and will continue his recovery at home and with the team’s assistance, the Bills announced Wednesday .

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and the chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement released by the team.