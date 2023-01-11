Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, nine days after he collapsed during NFL game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and will continue his recovery at home and with the team’s assistance, the Bills announced Wednesday.
An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023
“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and the chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement released by the team.
The Bills said that Hamlin, 24, “went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday” after being admitted to the Buffalo hospital Monday.
