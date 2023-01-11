The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, nine days after he collapsed during NFL game

By
Updated January 11, 2023 at 12:11 p.m. EST|Published January 11, 2023 at 11:37 a.m. EST
A fan holds up a sign in support of Damar Hamlin at the Buffalo Bills game Sunday against the New England Patriots. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and will continue his recovery at home and with the team’s assistance, the Bills announced Wednesday.

Hamlin’s release from the hospital comes nine days after he collapsed during a Bills game in Cincinnati and suffered cardiac arrest on the field. He was discharged Monday from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was transferred that day to Buffalo General Medical Center.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and the chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement released by the team.

The Bills said that Hamlin, 24, “went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday” after being admitted to the Buffalo hospital Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...