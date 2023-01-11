A deaf wrestler and self-described ‘nerd’ finds his identity on the mat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a spot in the state championships on the line last winter, Shane Maguire flipped his opponent on his back and tried to discern his coach’s instructions. “Coach was yelling at me, ‘Power half, power half!’ ” the Dominion High wrestler recalled. “I was staring at him for about 20 seconds wondering what he was saying until it registered — and I didn’t know how to do a power half.”

His unfamiliarity with the move aside, Maguire’s difficulty in following the guidance came down to genetics.

Maguire has sensorineural bilateral hearing loss, which impacts his hearing ability, as hair cells within the cochlea are damaged. Without wearing a hearing aid, he can’t hear many loud noises — cats, fire alarms, birds, the higher range of notes on a piano. It’s a recessive trait that runs in his father’s side of the family; his dad’s uncle also had it.

Maguire has to really focus for a speaker’s words to register. So, while he’s locked into competing in a match, it’s difficult for him to understand anything Coach Billy Young yells to him from behind.

He has managed quite well, considering the possible disadvantage.

In that Virginia Region 4C championship match last season, Maguire didn’t end up with a pin but did come away with a dominant 11-3 victory via major decision to earn a Class 4 state championship spot a sophomore.

Now a junior, the 113-pounder is 17-5 with eight technical falls and hopes to return to the state championships, where last season he reached the quarterfinals after winning his first match.

“Honestly, I’m grateful that I’m deaf. And that sounds weird, but I do say I’m grateful for it,” Maguire said. “I had to learn this really important life lesson from day No. 1.”

Maguire began wrestling as a freshman, in part because of his relationship with Young, who also teaches physical education at nearby Seneca Ridge Middle School. Young had Maguire in seventh grade and was impressed by his independence.

“Once you get to know him, you start to realize — he is more mature than most. Mentally, he’s just more mature,” the 19th-year coach said.

Part of Young’s class included a demonstration by Dominion’s wrestlers to introduce the middle-schoolers to the sport.

Maguire remembered it as he entered high school in 2020, and he was tired of being, as he said, “kind of that nerd character, playing video games all day.” He wanted to try something new, so he submitted his email address on a list for students interested in wrestling.

“I completely forgot about it after I did it,” Maguire said.

Because of the pandemic, the Titans didn’t begin practicing for their truncated season until Dec. 1, and after the holidays, Young had weight classes that needed to be filled. He went down the list of students who had shown interest in wrestling, sending emails to each. Maguire was the only one who showed up, and his lighter frame made him a fit for an opening at 106 pounds.

“He got thrown to the wolves,” Young said. “It’s hard enough as it is being a first-year guy. He came in when even the new guys had four weeks of experience.”

Maguire quickly became the Titans’ 106-pounder — before he really understood the concept of weight classes, the rules of wrestling, or even what a singlet or headgear were.

“I just noticed — wow, I really suck,” Maguire said. “But these other guys who have been doing this for two or three years look like professionals. I wanted to be the guy that I was looking up to when I just started to other people.”

Maguire is now playing that mentor role to others who are newer to the sport.

Sophomore Sammy Andrade, like Maguire, started wrestling his freshman year and was among the Titans’ lighter grapplers. The two started practicing together last year, and Maguire has helped him learn wrestling’s intricacies. They videotape each others’ matches at meets and afterward discuss how they can improve.

“He was the person I first started wrestling with. He’s taught me anything, everything that I know,” Andrade said.

Last week at a tri-meet among Dominion, Rock Ridge and Lightridge, Maguire noticed Andrade had been on top and had his legs stuck, so he quickly explained a concept called “leg riding.” Andrade took his practice partner’s advice and ended up winning his match.

Another Maguire mentee is fellow junior Chris Lunceford. The two have been friends since eighth grade, and once Maguire started wrestling their freshman year, he started recruiting Lunceford, a lacrosse player who participated in indoor track in the winter. Lunceford joined the wrestling team this season.

Outside of when Maguire is teaching him American Sign Language, Lunceford doesn’t see him being different from any other person on the team or in school.

“He’s very strong — both mentally and physically. He’s very resilient,” Lunceford said of Maguire. “I don’t even think it’s a disability to him. He’s never let it get to him.”

As a precaution, Maguire informs officials he’s deaf before each match. He recalls numerous instances when he made a move to take down an opponent, only to learn the buzzer had already sounded. That’s normally grounds for disciplinary action, but officials usually let him off the hook.

At a young age, Maguire had to accept his genetic condition. He could wear a hearing aid, but that could be detrimental to his ears in louder environments — such as a wrestling gym. He has had several pairs of earpieces throughout his life and recently got new ones that are bluetooth-enabled, allowing him to listen to music through his hearing aid.

Maguire thinks about his ascension to the highest level of wrestling in the state, just over a calendar year after he initially showed up to a Dominion practice under the impression they’d be doing Greco-Roman wrestling. Most information about sports had come from his father, who didn’t know anything about high school wrestling.

Now, it is part of his identity.

“I feel like I crawled out of a cave and took control of everything. I gave myself a life now,” Maguire said. “If I didn’t wrestle, I would be unrecognizable. Wrestling has been it for me.”

