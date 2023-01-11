Dunbar girls hold off Banneker in DCIAA title game rematch

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Dunbar’s Shayla Williams announced plans to retire from coaching last spring after leading the Crimson Tide to its third straight girls’ basketball title, there was shock. “I honestly thought she was kidding,” said Jermaine Clark, who replaced her for a second tour at the helm of the DCIAA power. “ … I was like: ‘You sure you don’t want to go for the city record? You can probably get two or three more titles.’ ”

That opportunity now goes to Clark, previously an assistant to Williams. And on Wednesday, in a rematch of last season’s DCIAA title game, the Crimson Tide looked primed for another run at some hardware with a gritty 36-28 home win over Banneker.

“Whenever there’s a major change within a program, there will always be people that view it as an opportunity to make a run,” Clark said. “But we aren’t afraid to have a target on our back.”

The Tide (6-3) prevailed despite the absence of junior standout London Gray, who missed her second straight game with a family obligation. Gray, who transferred from KIPP over the summer, averages 11 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds.

“London makes us go,” Clark said.

Gray’s absence led Clark to start a lineup that consisted of three sophomores and two freshmen. It showed.

Dunbar struggled early, committing unforced turnovers while searching for an offensive flow. Banneker (4-4) held the Tide to just four points in the second quarter.

The Tide’s defense, however, was just fine — the Bulldogs managed just eight points in the first half.

“Coach is always telling us that our defense will keep us in it when the shots don’t fall,” sophomore captain Emorean Thomas said.

Banneker got hot in the third quarter, going on a 14-5 run to get within 23-22.

But Thomas closed out the quarter with a 4-0 spurt of her own, including a steal and layup at the buzzer, to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

“We were really struggling to score, so I just tried to apply pressure and change up the energy,” Thomas said. “I’m not sure we would’ve won if we don’t close out the quarter like that.”

Dunbar hasn’t lost to a DCIAA team since February 2019.

Thomas finished with 15 points, five steals and two rebounds. Freshman Kirsten Holt added six points, five rebounds and three blocks, while sophomore Jamia Taylor had two points and 11 rebounds.

Because of a D.C. Interscholastic rule that requires a team to pull its starters once the lead reaches 30 points, Wednesday’s game was just the second time in league play that Dunbar’s starters had played beyond the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

