LOS ANGELES — Nobody really knows if anybody has ever “three-peated” in top-tier college football because the nation used to dole out so many national championships each season that one voting system might have involved three guys in a neighbor’s basement using something illegal that one’s uncle used to make in his shed during prohibition.

That’s how trying to pinpoint the historical value of Georgia’s bid to win three straight titles next season winds up sending us through some nutty weeds.

“I really don’t want to talk about three,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart told reporters Tuesday morning, but if the rest of us do, it owes to the pleasure of the indecipherable.

California, just for one example of several, seems to have won four straight from 1920 to 1923 but shared the 1920 title with Georgia, Harvard, Notre Dame and Princeton; the 1921 title with Cornell, Iowa, Lafayette, Vanderbilt and Washington & Jefferson; the 1922 title with Cornell, Iowa, Princeton and Vanderbilt; and the 1923 title with Cornell, Illinois, Michigan and Yale. This would seem an opportune time to remind that when older relatives tell you things made more sense in some previous era, you are free to state politely that they’re off their trolleys.

When Alabama in 2013 became the last team to try what Georgia will try in autumn 2023, the reference point for precedence went where it usually goes: to the great Bernie Bierman’s Minnesota teams of 1934-36. It’s always giddy to study that era while remembering that in the lunatic history of this sport, some championships have gone awarded retroactively and that retroactive titles always seem so sad as it’s so hard to conduct retroactive parties.

For Minnesota’s 1934 title, it won either the math or the balloting from nine services who lavished championships that schools still claim nowadays because, if somebody calls you a champion, you’re likely to agree. Those were the Billingsley Report, the Boand System, the College Football Researchers Association, the Dickinson System, the Helms Athletic Foundation, Litkenhous, the National Championship Foundation, Sagarin and Saragin (ELO-Chess).

Whenever Alabama claims 18 national titles, it includes that same 1934, when it got the nod from the Dunkel System, the Houlgate System, the Poling System, the Williamson System and the Berryman Quality Point Rating System. That left Minnesota with a 9-5 advantage in those who felt it won the national titles — and it leaves Paul Finebaum either delighted or disappointed that he was not yet born.

Minnesota got its 1935 national title from seven services; SMU settled for five nods, and TCU, LSU and Princeton each got one. When Minnesota in 1936 out-nodded Pittsburgh by eight nods to three, and LSU by eight to three, and Duke by eight to one, that gave Minnesota a consensus three-peat but also featured a fresh entry: the Associated Press poll.

From its birth in 1936 to now, the AP poll has never had a three-peat champion, even as Georgia just became its 12th repeat champion. When Army claimed three straight national titles from 1944 to 1946, its 1946 season gained nods from six services, while Notre Dame got 11 (including the AP’s). The AP spent six decades as a prominent measurement even given its occasional farces such as in 1978, when one-loss Alabama finished No. 1 over No. 2 and UPI champion one-loss Southern California in the same season as Southern California’s 24-14 mauling of Alabama in Alabama.

Once the Bowl Championship Series (1998-2013) and the College Football Playoff (2014-) took over, the only winner of those systems to try to three-peat has been Alabama in 2013, when the Crimson Tide made a mighty push to 11-0 with average wins of 40-9, only to have that excellence go forgotten in one play at the end of Game 12: Chris Davis’s 109-yard return of an Alabama missed field goal in the famed “Kick Six” game at Auburn.

Georgia starts off next Sept. 2 against Tennessee Martin, a game in which it will be favored. It then plays Ball State, South Carolina and UAB at home before going to Auburn. The Bulldogs play at Tennessee, a place suddenly stockpiled with hope, in November. They do not play Alabama until maybe December. They do not play LSU until maybe December. They must replace that old quarterback, Stetson Bennett IV, as everyone assumes they can, and they’ll have a defense more seasoned than the one that just finished 15th in the country in yards allowed per play even though the NFL raided it for a record five first-round draft picks.

“We’re a young group,” said defensive back Javon Bullard, who had two first-half interceptions in Monday’s 65-7 edging of TCU before a hurt shoulder brought an idle second half. He kept using the word “special” to describe playing for Georgia as a Georgian and said: “So the word ‘dynasty,’ it’s something we’re building together. And that was built before us, and it’s going to continue to be built after us. So we’re trying to leave our legacy and leave this place in good hands.”

They have a coach, Smart, who seems among the least complacent people of the 8 billion on the planet and who says things such as, “Comfortable does not win.”

And they have that culture, of which Smart said Tuesday: “What’s cool is listening to the guys in the locker room. That locker room last night [in SoFi Stadium], it was first-class — as good a facility as there is. ... You’ve got Jamaree [Salyer, a former Georgia player on the Los Angeles Chargers] in there. You’ve got Nakobe [Dean, Philadelphia Eagles, formerly Georgia] in there. You’ve got D.K. [Derion Kendrick, Los Angeles Rams, formerly Georgia] in there and Sony [Michel, formerly Rams and formerly Georgia] and so many guys that played [who] come back.

“And they talk about how much they miss it. And I always tell our players, and the players think I’m crazy — ‘Whatever, we want to get to the NFL’ — [that] all you do when you get to the NFL is want to be back in that locker room. I don’t care what locker room you’ve got in the NFL, there’s never that feeling of brotherhood because the guy across from you [in the NFL] is trying to take your job.”

He said, “And I hate being in that locker room for the last time because that team will never be together again.”

So the Bulldogs have built great-big love around their place, and now great-big love will strive for great-big history as onlookers quibble over how much history lurks beyond the striving.

