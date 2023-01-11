Jets part ways with offensive coordinator after late-season collapse

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The New York Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports Wednesday. LaFleur recently completed his second season in the position after coming over with Jets Coach Robert Saleh last year from the San Francisco 49ers. This season, the Jets got off to a 7-4 start but then lost their final six games amid an offensive collapse. They failed to score a touchdown in their final three games, a stretch of futility the Jets hadn’t endured since 2010, while finishing the season 25th in yards and 29th in points.

Injuries involving key players, particularly to running back Breece Hall and along the offensive line, played a role. But the biggest issue on offense was arguably the lack of development of quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft whose struggles led to two benchings.

At a news conference last week, LaFleur told reporters that “we haven’t done our job” with Wilson, who posted the NFL’s lowest passer rating (72.8) and completion percentage (54.5) among qualified quarterbacks. LaFleur added, “Any player at any position that isn’t producing to the level that they’re capable of — as a coach, you failed them.”

Asked then about his job security, LaFleur replied: “I’m going to give everything I’ve got for these players and this organization. That’s all you can do. That’s all you ask your other assistants to do, and that’s all you ask from the players. If that’s not good enough, so be it.”

Reports Wednesday indicated that with his Jets future in question, other teams began to express interest in LaFleur, and New York allowed him to look into continuing his career elsewhere. The younger brother of Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, Mike LaFleur preceded his Jets stint with four seasons as the 49ers’ passing game coordinator. Saleh was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.

Saleh, who has been close friends with Matt LaFleur since they were on the same Central Michigan staff in 2004, reiterated his support for Mike LaFleur before the Jets’ season finale against the Dolphins. Following a desultory 11-6 loss Sunday at Miami, Saleh took a noncommittal stance on his embattled offensive coordinator.

Asked if he could confirm that LaFleur would be back next season, Saleh told reporters: “You know what? I’m going to do my process. I get it; it’s so important for me to go through process. I’ve said it before: The amount of adversity that he’s had to deal with this year is — you can’t just blame one person. There’s a lot of things that can go around, and so making the best decisions for this organization is first and foremost.”

Garrett Wilson, who became the Jets’ first rookie wide receiver to top 1,000 yards, suggested that opponents had gotten too easy of a read on the team’s attack.

“It seemed like they had an idea of what we were trying to do,” Wilson said following the loss to Miami. “Once [opponents] got the film together at the end of the year, it got real hard for us on offense.”

On Monday, Hall gave LaFleur a vote of confidence.

“I love him,” said Hall, who was playing like an early candidate for offensive rookie of the year honors before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7. “I feel like, for the most part, he puts us in a good position to be successful, so I would love for him to stay around.”

Saleh said Monday that he intended to hire a veteran offensive assistant to help with Zach Wilson’s development. It appears he now needs to make two important hires for the Jets’ offense.

