Tennis

Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant, will miss 2023 tennis season

By
January 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Naomi Osaka will sit out the 2023 tennis season after announcing her pregnancy. (Hamish Blair/AP)

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and will miss the entire 2023 tennis season.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” Osaka wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a sonogram.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote on Twitter. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

The Australian Open announced Saturday that Osaka, a two-time winner of the event, was withdrawing from this year’s tournament. She will join world men’s No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, who both will miss the season’s first major with injuries.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova fighting ‘double whammy’ cancer diagnosis

Defending champion Ashleigh Barty also will not be on hand after announcing her retirement in March at the age of 25. Last week, Barty announced that she also is expecting her first child.

Osaka, 25, who won the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open, last took the court in September, when she withdrew in the second round of a tournament in Japan. The hard-court specialist, who has gone public with her mental health struggles, has not advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam since winning the 2021 Australian Open and has fallen to No. 47 in the world rankings.

The Australian Open begins Sunday. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the top seed on the women’s side and a heavy favorite to win her fourth major. Defending champion Rafael Nadal, 36, will be the men’s No. 1 seed as he looks for his third Australian Open title.

