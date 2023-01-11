Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant, will miss 2023 tennis season

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and will miss the entire 2023 tennis season.
The Australian Open announced Saturday that Osaka, a two-time winner of the event, was withdrawing from this year’s tournament. She will join world men’s No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, who both will miss the season’s first major with injuries.
Defending champion Ashleigh Barty also will not be on hand after announcing her retirement in March at the age of 25. Last week, Barty announced that she also is expecting her first child.
Osaka, 25, who won the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open, last took the court in September, when she withdrew in the second round of a tournament in Japan. The hard-court specialist, who has gone public with her mental health struggles, has not advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam since winning the 2021 Australian Open and has fallen to No. 47 in the world rankings.
The Australian Open begins Sunday. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the top seed on the women’s side and a heavy favorite to win her fourth major. Defending champion Rafael Nadal, 36, will be the men’s No. 1 seed as he looks for his third Australian Open title.