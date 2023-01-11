New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox, Fox Deportes

Pick: Under 48½ points

These two teams combined to score 51 points on Christmas Eve, going over the total of 48, but that result is at least a little deceiving. The Giants led 13-10 entering the fourth quarter before the teams combined to score 28 points over the final 15 minutes, the final three coming on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal to win it for Minnesota as time expired. New York ran all of four plays inside the Vikings’ 20-yard line the entire game, all of them on one second-quarter drive.

Gamblers likely will look to that game — along with the fact that Vikings games went over the total in seven of nine games to finish the season — as a reason to back the over. There’s also a natural inclination to root for points. I’m not so sure.

The Giants were the most blitz-happy team in the NFL this season (38.9 percent), and if there’s one quarterback who doesn’t like to see heavy pressure, it’s the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, who has completed only 56.6 percent of his passes and averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt when facing the blitz. (Cousins’s overall completion percentage and yards per attempt this season? 65.9 and 7.1.) While Cousins threw for 299 yards and three scores in the first meeting, it took him 48 attempts to get there, and the Giants sacked him four times. Between Weeks 11 and 17, Cousins was sacked 26 times.

Though Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had only 14 carries for 64 yards in the first matchup, Minnesota would be wise to increase his workload against a New York rushing defense that ranks 30th in expected points allowed per rush, a strategy that could serve to drain the clock.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be making his first playoff start, and postseason rookies are notoriously bad bets: Teams with first-time playoff starters at quarterback playing against teams with quarterbacks who have previous playoff starts are 16-34 straight-up and 14-35-1 against the spread since 2002. There were three such quarterbacks in last season’s playoffs — the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Patriots’ Mac Jones — and their teams scored 11, 15 and 17 points, respectively, with two of those games staying under the total (the Bills put up 47 points to push their matchup with New England over).

And it’s not like Cousins — who’s notoriously bad when the spotlight is on — has led his team to postseason glory, either. In four career playoff games, his teams have scored 14, 18, 26 and 10 points, and three of those games stayed under the total.

This is the highest total of the opening weekend. Take the under.