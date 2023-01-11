Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa won’t play Sunday against Bills

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not play in the Miami Dolphins’ first-round AFC playoff game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates,” McDaniel said at a news conference. “So because of that and because of the time that he’s missed, I can rule him out for Sunday.”

With veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater hindered by an injured finger on his throwing hand, the Dolphins were making plans Wednesday for rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson to start Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, N.Y., McDaniel said. He did not rule out Bridgewater from being able to play.

Tagovailoa suffered his second diagnosed concussion of the season during the Dolphins’ loss Christmas Day to the Green Bay Packers in Miami Gardens, Fla. He finished that game, but he was placed in the concussion protocol the following day after McDaniel advised him to consult with doctors, the coach said at the time. Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ final two regular season games after missing two games in October because of a previous concussion.

McDaniel declined to say Wednesday whether there is consideration of the 24-year-old Tagovailoa ending his NFL career after suffering multiple concussions in a short span of time.

“You’re doing your job to ask the question,” McDaniel said. “But, I mean, come on. I’m just thinking about his day and him getting to full health as a human being. And then when it’s time to turn the page, he’ll turn the page. … Really just the next step is for him to be fully through this protocol. Then we can see where the land lays, so to speak.”

It is not clear whether Tagovailoa will be able to travel with the Dolphins to Buffalo for the game, McDaniel said. He said that Tagovailoa has “conflicting” feelings about the situation.

“He himself is learning that he needs to listen to the advice of doctors and medical professionals,” McDaniel said. “He understands the [necessity] of doing that. So there’s a little bit of things that he can’t control. He was an incredible part of the entire season. … That did not come because it was just gifted. That was a lot of work and preparation. So it’s very frustrating. … It was a huge goal of his to help this team get to the playoffs. And he wants to play in the playoffs. … [It’s] very conflicting, I would say. But [he] understands that it’s his best interests that the doctors and medical professionals are seeking and respects and regards that.”

Tagovailoa was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital after a hit during a Sept. 29 game in Cincinnati. Four days before that game, doctors had cleared Tagovailoa to return to a Sept. 25 home game against the Bills after the quarterback stumbled following a first-half hit.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association conducted a joint review of that case. They concluded that their concussion protocols were followed “as written.” But they also acknowledged the outcome was “not what was intended,” and they agreed to a modification of the protocols, eliminating an exception that allowed Tagovailoa to reenter the game against the Bills.

The league and union also reviewed the handling of Tagovailoa’s most recent diagnosed concussion, finding no violations of their protocols. They said their review “established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported” until the day after the Dolphins’ game against the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.”

McDaniel said Wednesday that Bridgewater is “still working his way back” from his finger injury. Thompson, a seventh-round draft choice from Kansas State, made his second NFL start Sunday as the Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6, to secure the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot, aided by the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bills. The Dolphins’ triumph ended their five-game losing streak.

“As it stands right now, he’s working to prepare himself to be capable on Sunday,” McDaniel said of Bridgewater. “But as a result of that, he can’t afford any setbacks or really anything that’s conflicting against the healing process in the week. As a result, we will be approaching the game today … as Skylar Thompson is our starting quarterback.”

