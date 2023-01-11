Kyle Kuzma’s clutch three gives shorthanded, undersized Wizards a win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kyle Kuzma held the ball near the logo at center court as the clock wound down and the Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso swiped at it. Eventually, he drove right off a pick and rose high for a three-pointer as the shot clock expired. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Capital One Arena crowd erupted as the ball fell through the net with 6.2 seconds left Wednesday night, and not long after the Washington Wizards had ended their three-game skid by securing a 100-97 victory without three starters.

As guard Bradley Beal remained out with a hamstring strain, Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford wandered the sideline in street clothes. Since they’re 7-foot-3 and 6-foot-10, they left quite the gaping hole after the Wizards had found their groove recently — a five-game winning streak preceded this three-game slide — by running out a big starting lineup that featured both of them.

Advertisement

Porzingis was out with a rib contusion, and Gafford had an ankle sprain. That left Washington (18-24) to go small, with Taj Gibson (6-9) moving into the starting lineup and sporadically used Anthony Gill (6-8) logging minutes off the bench as the only big on the floor for significant stretches.

“Obviously we benefited from the big lineup the last two weeks or so,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game. “... But I think that there’s a comfort level as far as using [Deni Avdija, Kuzma and Gill at power forward].”

Gill more than took advantage. The third-year forward out of Virginia finished with a career-high 18 points, including a season-high 12 at halftime. Avdija helped his undersized teammates on the boards to the tune of a career-high 20 rebounds to go with nine points.

But Chicago (19-23) was in control for much of the night. The Bulls used a 17-4 second-quarter run to go into halftime up 59-46. Washington rallied with a 41-point third quarter that was one shy of a season high. Starting point guard Monte Morris scored 15 of his 17 points in the period to pull the Wizards back into the game. Kuzma (21 points) and Jordan Goodwin had crucial buckets, and Washington took an 87-80 lead into the fourth.

Advertisement

Zach LaVine was essentially untouchable for three quarters as he poured in 38 points and spearheaded the Bulls’ fourth-quarter comeback. LaVine beat the shot clock with a catch-and-shoot three-pointer to tie the score at 97 with 30.1 seconds remaining, but that only set up Kuzma’s heroics.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ win:

Also out

Vernon Carey Jr. (right quad contusion) and Johnny Davis (right hip strain) also were sidelined for the Wizards, but Corey Kispert (lower back soreness) started despite being a game-time decision. He had six points in 25 minutes.

The Bulls were without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (quad).

Again?

Bulls center Andre Drummond left the game in the second quarter with four fouls in three minutes on the court. The Wizards’ initial reaction would have been shock ... if they hadn’t seen something eerily similar just over a month ago in Chicago. In that game, a 115-111 Bulls win, Drummond checked out in the second quarter with four fouls in five minutes.

He finished Wednesday’s game with two rebounds, one assist and five fouls in eight minutes.

GiftOutline Gift Article