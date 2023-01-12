Atlanta would host a Bills-Chiefs meeting in the AFC championship game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The AFC championship game will be played in Atlanta if the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the two teams competing in it, the NFL announced Thursday. The league made its determination after considering a variety of potential venues. The neutral-site possibility arose from the changes to the AFC playoff format recommended last week by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and ratified by the league’s competition committee and franchise owners. It will take effect only if the Bills, the AFC’s No. 2 seed, and the top-seeded Chiefs advance to the game.

The modifications were designed to address the competitive inequities arising from the NFL’s decision last week not to reschedule the postponed Jan. 2 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. That game was halted during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed following a tackle and suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

The league said last week the changes would apply only if the Bills or Bengals ended up as the road team in the AFC championship game and could have hosted the game by winning the Jan. 2 game. Based on the outcomes of last weekend’s games in the final week of the regular season, those conditions apply only to a Bills-Chiefs matchup.

Advertisement

The game will be played Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, regardless of the site and participants.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” Goodell said in a written statement Thursday.

Goodell said the league is “grateful” to the Atlanta Falcons and their owner, Arthur Blank, and acknowledged the Chiefs and Bills for “their assistance” in planning.

“We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners,” Goodell said.

The league said Thursday that as part of standard contingency planning before the season, Atlanta was “designated a possible backup host site for postseason games” and noted that the city is almost equidistant from Buffalo and Kansas City. The league said it would announce ticketing plans and other details later, adding that season-ticket holders for the two teams who had committed to buying tickets for the conference championship game would be given top priority.

Advertisement

Some prospective sites for the AFC championship game were unavailable. Officials in Indianapolis reportedly informed the NFL that the city could not host the game because of a large youth volleyball tournament scheduled for that weekend. Renovations to the playing surface reportedly are scheduled for Ford Field in Detroit.

The Bills must win twice — Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y, and then potentially against the Bengals the following weekend — to reach the AFC championship game. The Chiefs must win once following an opening-round bye.

If the two teams meet again in the postseason, it will be a rematch of last year’s overtime thriller the Chiefs won in Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs. That game led to the owners changing the sport’s overtime format for postseason games to guarantee each team of at least one offensive possession. The Bills beat the Chiefs in a regular-season game in October.

Advertisement

The Chiefs have hosted the past four AFC title games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said earlier this week that he was not overly concerned about the neutral-site possibility.

“Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think,” Mahomes said at a news conference Monday. “It’s such a situation that we never encountered before. At the end of the day, man, I was so happy that Damar was doing better. And that’s the most important stuff. And so him doing better and him being in a better spot, we were ready to do whatever scenario was going to happen. So if that was a neutral site, if that was going there, whatever it was, we were ready to just go out there and play. But we have to win our first game first. And so we’ll just worry about whoever we play in that first round for us.”

Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday, nine days after medical personnel resuscitated him on the field in Cincinnati, to continue his recovery at home and under the Bills’ care. He’d been released from a Cincinnati hospital Monday and transferred to Buffalo.

GiftOutline Gift Article