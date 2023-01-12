Charles White, USC tailback who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner and one of a string of running backs who led to the University of Southern California’s grand reputation as “Tailback U,” died Wednesday at the age of 64, the school announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight White, who remains the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards, died of cancer in Newport Beach, Calif., the school said.

“He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” John Robinson, who was the head coach when White played for USC and with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, said in USC’s statement announcing White’s death. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness … wow!”

White was twice named an all-American and played for USC’s national championship team as a junior in 1978 before his Heisman-winning senior season in which he led the nation with 2,050 yards rushing. He led USC in rushing in each of his final three seasons and was named most valuable player of the Rose Bowl after the games in both the 1978 and 1979 seasons. He was the third of USC’s record eight Heisman winners and is among a list of great USC backs that includes Marcus Allen, O.J. Simpson, Mike Garrett and Reggie Bush.

“Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans,” USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn said in the school’s statement. “A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous all-American and an NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold.”

The same success eluded White during a nine-year NFL career that began when he was the 27th pick in the 1980 draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent five seasons with Cleveland, struggling with addiction and missing the 1983 season because of an ankle injury. He joined Robinson with the Rams in 1985 and played another four seasons. He was a first-team all-pro in 1987 when he led the NFL with 1,374 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, but he never had more than 342 rushing yards in any other season.

Advertisement

After his playing career ended following the 1988 season, White coached USC running backs from 1993 to 1997 for Robinson and held administrative jobs in the school’s athletic department. In 2012, a disoriented White was found outside his apartment building and was diagnosed not long afterward with dementia.

“Everybody thought his problems were strictly drug-related. Now we find out that it could have been directly related to the traumatic brain injury,” Judi White-Basch, White’s ex-wife, told the Los Angeles Times last summer. “For so many years it didn’t make sense; now it makes sense.”

White was known for his toughness and absorbed a battering during his career.

“Pound for pound, he was one of the toughest guys to ever play in the program,” Paul McDonald, one of White’s quarterbacks during his four years with USC, told the Times. “He wasn’t super fast, but he got stronger as the game went on. He would make things happen. Tough as nails, not silky smooth but so hard to bring down.”

RIP Charles White #12

USC Heisman Winner



"Guys 4 or 5 times his size would murder Charlie. He'd get up, smile and laugh at you, and say, "I'll be right back. We're talking about a horse. He was a stud." - his fullback Marcus Allen pic.twitter.com/So7ltFUDUm — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) January 12, 2023

While Simpson and Allen had a darting style of running, “Charles wasn’t afraid just to run through somebody,” McDonald said. “He got belted in the head numerous times, but he would just go and go and go.”

White spent his last few years in an assisted-living facility, according to the Times. In his room at the facility, a list of his accomplishments and photos surrounded him, and he expressed awareness of his achievements. “I know I once did something good, something great, something fantastic for USC,” White said last year.

He is survived by White-Basch, five children and a granddaughter.

GiftOutline Gift Article