D.C. track teams, frustrated by postponed meets, finally get to compete

Washington public schools got their first shot at league indoor track competition Wednesday after multiple D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association meets were unexpectedly rescheduled earlier in the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The meet at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover came at what would typically be the midpoint of the DCIAA season, but when league officials announced a Dec. 21 meet would be postponed just a day before it was scheduled to take place, teams were forced to find other opportunities to compete or miss out altogether. Then it happened again when a Jan. 4 meet was rescheduled at the last minute.

“It took a toll on the majority of the team,” McKinley Tech junior Ayotunde Ejiko said. “Some of us have been training since the summer. I expected my first race would be in December; I was so prepared. … But now everything is postponed, so people don’t have enough time to practice and fix what they need to fix before they go to the championship.”

Ejiko, who on Wednesday won the 300 meters (37.21 seconds) and 500 (1 minute 11.55 seconds), says his team has been selling chocolate bars at school to raise money to travel to nonleague events in lieu of the postponed DCIAA meets.

Managing nonleague meets alongside a fluctuating league schedule can make team calendars messy. Some teams booked meets out of town this week in anticipation of another DCIAA postponement, forcing them to field smaller squads Wednesday to keep athletes fresh amid back-to-back competitions.

“The frustration is … it kind of gets in the way when changes are made,” Jackson-Reed Coach Tia Clemmons said. “If we had known the information a little bit sooner, we could have made adjustments to our nonleague schedule.”

Perhaps most frustrating is that the DCIAA has not been clear about the reasons for the postponements, said league coaches, some of whom cited a lack of facilities in the District to host indoor meets.

Two DCIAA officials contacted for this story declined to comment, instead referring a reporter to a D.C. Public Schools employee. The DCPS also did not provide any answers.

The league championship is scheduled for Jan. 26 after one more league meet on Jan. 18. Both are on the slate for Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.

“Unfortunately, we don’t own the Sports and Learning Complex, so we’re at the mercy of Prince George’s County, and their schools take priority, so we get pushed back,” Dunbar Coach Marvin Parker said.

Parker called for a new facility where D.C. teams can have more opportunities to compete. After the closure of RFK Stadium in 2019, indoor track teams throughout the area have been left jockeying for dates at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.

“With the talent level that we have in D.C., I think we’ve been neglecting our kids enough,” Parker said. “Let’s get us a space.”

Wednesday’s meet was a welcome chance to revive flagging team spirits and see how D.C. teams stack up.

The Jackson-Reed boys, who won the conference’s last championship (in 2019, then as Wilson High) performed well in what was the developmental meet, in which no team scores were kept.

“I can’t wait for the rest of the season, as we have a whole bunch of dogs on the team,” said Tigers senior Jamari Burris, who placed second in the 55 meters at 6.63 seconds “Everybody’s here to eat. Everybody wants to win.”

When the DCIAA meet on Jan. 4 was rescheduled, the squad used the day to compete against each other and stay upbeat.

“We’re going to execute, we’re going to compete,” captain Malachi Patterson said, “no matter how little time they give us.”

