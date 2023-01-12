Terrapins’ late push comes up short at Indiana in Big Ten showdown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Diamond Miller had fury in her eyes as she tried to single-handedly will Maryland to victory Thursday night against No. 6 Indiana. The Terrapins were trailing by six heading into the fourth quarter and Miller was bent on pulling her team back. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maryland had been here before — in trouble in the Hoosier state — and everything had worked out. A buzzer-beating win at Notre Dame. A buzzer-beating win at Purdue. Throw in a blowout at Purdue Fort Wayne and the No. 9 Terrapins had started to feel at home.

The hosts weren’t so friendly to Miller and the Terrapins on Thursday night at Assembly Hall, holding off Maryland, 68-61, in key Big Ten matchup. The Hoosiers (15-1, 5-1) have won three of the past four against Maryland (13-4, 4-2).

“The first three quarters were rough, to say the least,” said Miller, who scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. “I was just doing anything to help my team. Obviously, I started too late and I need to show up for these type of games. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to learn from this one.

“This one hurts. I am really mad right now, so I'm just trying to calm myself and we've got to move on because we have Rutgers on Sunday.”

Miller found another gear to start the fourth quarter, scoring eight straight points for the Terps to knot the game at 50. Indiana responded with a 9-0 stretch and the contest was never a one-possession game again.

The Hoosier defense gave Maryland fits all night. Miller finished 5 for 13 from the field. Abby Meyers and Shyanne Sellers scored nine apiece on a combined 7-for-22 shooting. The Terps shot 36.8 percent for the game despite a first quarter that saw them shoot 61.5 percent.

Maryland Coach Brenda Frese’s favorite metric is assist-to-turnover ratio. It revealed plenty Thursday — the Terrapins had just 11 assists to 16 turnovers.

The Hoosiers owned just about every key moment. Sydney Parrish (18 points) had three three-pointers and a knack for clutch jumpers. At 6-foot-3, forward Mackenzie Holmes was too much for Maryland in the paint, producing 15 points and 10 rebounds. And Grace Berger delivered senior leadership to go along 11 points and eight assists.

After their hot start, the Terps cooled considerably in the second quarter, when they produced a season-low seven points and went into intermission trailing by eight. It was Maryland’s worst quarter of the season and it came at a most inopportune time.

“We really kind of shot ourselves in the foot in the second quarter,” Maryland forward Brinae Alexander said. “It was more about us not matching up in transition, not matching up with the hot hand on Indiana. … I really think it was on us.”

The Indiana defense swarmed and Maryland’s offense went stagnant. The Hoosiers opened the quarter on a 14-3 run and took a 35-27 lead into halftime.

“Obviously not one of our better games,” Frese said. “I guess I’m encouraged to be able to see how close we were able to keep it, just given that it was really an off night by a lot of players. Early second quarter really hurt us. Clearly.

“It was a really physical game. I don't think we adapted at all. … They were the more aggressive team. And we didn't handle it well.”

Maryland hosts Rutgers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Things to know about Thursday’s game

Return to the scene

Assembly Hall was the scene where Maryland forward Faith Masonius tore her ACL last January, ending her season. She was back for the start of this season and has played in all 17 games with a bulky knee brace on her left leg. Masonius scored the first basket of the game with a jumper from the top of the circle, one of her two field goals on the night.

Just in time

Indiana got star guard in Berger back from a knee injury just in time for its clash with the Terrapins. Thursday was the second game back for Berger, a first-team all-Big Ten selection and all-American honorable mention. The crowd gave her a thunderous ovation during introductions.

Bounce back

Alexander had 15 points and four rebounds in an nice bounce-back game after struggling the previous three, where she scored a combined 13 points. She had developed into the top scoring option off the bench previously, averaging 12.7 points in the six games before the slump.

“My mind-set going into this game was just to start off with a clean slate,” Alexander said. “I was thinking, I’ve never been here before, never played in this historic arena.

“I just thought this would be a good opportunity to showcase what I can do.”

Lavender Briggs had stepped up during Alexander’s off nights, but she was held to two points Thursday.

