The way to think about this year’s NFL hiring cycle isn’t that the league has five head coaching jobs to fill and therefore can encourage or mandate diversity in those outcomes. Rather, five teams have five individual jobs to fill. We know by now how this usually turns out: One by one, White owners overwhelmingly choose coaches who look like themselves, and the league’s damning record on hiring Black leaders turns into someone else’s problem.

But let’s take a look at one franchise that decided it needed a new coach for 2023: Ladies and gentlemen, the Houston Texans. Here is a team that hired a Black man as coach in 2021, a season in which its star quarterback would not play because of a looming investigation into myriad sexual misconduct allegations. The Texans fired David Culley after he went 4-13.

Among the Texans’ candidates to replace Culley: Brian Flores, a Black man fired after consecutive winning seasons in Miami. When Flores sued the NFL for discrimination, he became a third rail of a choice. So Houston strongly considered Josh McCown, a former journeyman NFL quarterback whose coaching experience tops out as … (checks notes) … an assistant at Rusk High School in Texas.

With Flores’s suit hanging over the league, the Texans pivoted from McCown, who is White, to Lovie Smith, another Black man. They gave Smith, a veteran NFL and college head coach, only 11 months on the job. Flores’s suit is unresolved. NFL teams give men who look like Smith very few chances — and zero room for error.

And, apparently, back in the running for the Texans’ top spot is McCown, who has enhanced his coaching résumé by … (checks notes) … coaching quarterbacks at Rusk High School in Texas.

Which is crazy. It’s almost as if we live in a world where a White owner would hire one of his White former players midseason even though that former player had worked only as an analyst on ESPN and coached high school ball because they’re kind of buddies.

There’s no accounting for what each of 31 billionaires will do with their privately owned businesses (the Green Bay Packers are publicly held), so there’s really no accountability when it comes to diversifying the leaders who are most forward-facing for them all. According to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida, about 70 percent of NFL players are people of color. According to counting on fingers, with no need for toes, five head coaching jobs — or 15.6 percent — are held by people who identify the same.

“What I want to focus on — and I think what [the teams] want to focus on going forward — is making sure that, as they go and determine their next head coach, that you have the best process possible,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, told my colleague Dave Sheinin this week, “you’re bringing in the best folks to be candidates to have the opportunity to be your next head coach and that you’re making sure you have a broad, inclusive candidate pool to do so.”

Getting in the pool is one thing, and it’s shameful that some of these candidates have to be pushed in from the outside to receive even cursory consideration. Emerging from the pool with a fair shot to build a team into a winner is another step entirely.

Take another opening, at Carolina. When Panthers owner David Tepper fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start, he said his interim coach, Steve Wilks, would be considered as a full-time replacement “if he does an incredible job.” Well, you know what’s incredible? That Rhule won five games in his first full year and five games in his second full season and Wilks took those same players and won six of the remaining 12 games after taking over.

So for now, Wilks waits. Don’t fault him if he is approaching the Panthers’ hiring process with some mix of pessimism and apprehension. It’s built in. After 11 years as a college assistant and a dozen years as an NFL assistant — dues someone such as McCown evidently doesn’t have to pay — Wilks finally got his chance to be a head coach when Arizona hired him in 2018. He went 3-13 and was fired. His replacement: Kliff Kingsbury, whose most recent résumé line at the time showed he had been fired at Texas Tech. Kingsbury lifted the Cardinals to 5-10-1 the following year, which was good enough for him to keep the job.

What’s easily observable is both telling and damning: NFL owners aren’t going to be shamed into fixing what Flores and others have identified as a corporate and societal problem. They sit on mountains of money and make decisions in the moment that they feel are best for their businesses in a silo. It’s their right. But it’s hard to see other billion-dollar businesses being run the same way, and it’s hard to see those businesses failing to provide the most important opportunities to people who look like the workforce. It’s 2023, and the structure feels almost colonial.

Getting there is hard. For Black head coaches, staying there is even harder. (Video: The Washington Post)

Hanging over this hiring cycle, too, is the specter of two former NFL coaches, Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints, with whom he won a Super Bowl, and the expectation is he can have whatever opening he chooses whenever he decides to choose it. Harbaugh took the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl and Michigan to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and may well want back into the NFL, where you don’t have to worry about recruiting or the transfer portal.

Their accomplishments and reputations make them coveted commodities. But as they survey the landscape and potentially decide which franchise is most attractive — who has the right quarterback, the right draft position, the right owner, the right real estate market — consider this: Has a Black candidate ever had such a choice?

By now, it’s clear this is not a problem the league can solve. It’s a problem only individual owners can solve, one at a time.

Five of them have the chance, right now, to be part of the solution. Quality Black candidates are out there. We’re watching, and we’re skeptical that they will be hired at all, much less given a real chance to build a team. Having three of the past five Black hires last only one season creates that skepticism. Prove us wrong, NFL owners: Right the wrong that you, collectively, have ingrained.

