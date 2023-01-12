Peyton Hillis ‘on road to recovery’ after saving his kids from drowning

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis “is on the road to recovery” from injuries he suffered last week while rescuing his two children from drowning, his girlfriend said. Hillis, who will turn 37 on Jan. 21, has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since the Jan. 4 incident in Pensacola, Fla. He is no longer on a ventilator, his girlfriend, Angela Cole, wrote Wednesday night on Instagram.

“A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Cole wrote. “Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

The incident occurred around noon Jan. 4, when two adults and two children were seen struggling in the water, KNWA in Arkansas reported, citing Escambia County emergency officials.

Advertisement

Greg Hillis, who identified himself on Facebook as Peyton’s uncle, told KNWA the children, whom Peyton shares with his ex-wife, Amanda, were “physically unhurt.” The three and Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis were helped from the water by a bystander and paramedics transported the adults to a Pensacola hospital, with one being taken by helicopter.

Peyton Hillis has since been hospitalized in intensive care. Greg Hillis wrote in a Facebook post Jan. 5 that Peyton was “having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”

That trend continued, and Davis echoed Cole on Wednesday night, writing on Facebook that “Peyton is off the ventilator and is doing great!! God has truly blessed us and we couldn’t be more thankful. Peyt still has a long road of recovery ahead so please continue to pray but I wanted to update everyone with this happy news!”

Advertisement

Greg Hillis praised Hayley as “also a hero in the water along side Peyton” and said she had been “taken to a hospital by ambulance.”

Peyton Hillis, who played in college at Arkansas, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2008. He also played for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, retiring after the 2014 season. He rushed for 2,832 yards and caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards over a career in which he scored 26 total touchdowns. He rushed for a career-high 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2010 and was chosen to be on the cover of the “Madden NFL” video game the following year.

Members of the NFL community, such as ESPN’s Ryan Clark, praised Hillis as a “hero.” “Saving his kids from drowning is something fathers get,” Clark tweeted. “He risked his life for his babies. Man I pray he finds a way back to his family. He deserves to see them grow.” Robert Griffin III praised Hillis in a tweet as “a dang super hero. He saved his kids from drowning in the ocean while putting his own life in danger for the sake of his family.”

Colts prayers for Peyton Hillis. Hero.🙏 https://t.co/HzL7xWfRKT — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 6, 2023

Thinking about our man @thepeytonhillis. Encouraged to learn he's doing better after his heroic act saving his family.



🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/owUjOU3zFN — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 6, 2023

GiftOutline Gift Article