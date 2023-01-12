Zach Brzykcy’s rise is a good sign for Nationals’ player development

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here’s the thing about Zach Brzykcy, minor league reliever for the Washington Nationals, owner of a last name that led the front office to call him “the eye chart” while scouting him at Virginia Tech: His fastball has very rare vertical movement, which makes it very hard to hit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brzykcy — pronounced BRICK-see — has ridden that fastball on a rapid climb up the Nationals’ system. He throws a change-up and a curveball, too, though he used his four-seamer about 70 percent of the time in 2022, when he started with the high Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks and finished with two appearances for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, one call away from the majors.

On Wednesday, Baseball Prospectus ranked him as the Nationals’ eighth-best prospect, putting him alongside more familiar players such as outfielder Cristhian Vaquero (top international signing in 2022), outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa (regular member of these lists) and left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett (last summer’s second-round pick). Earlier in the week, an MLB Pipeline poll of executives listed Brzykcy in its honorable mentions for “best future closer.”

At 23, the righty is a sign of needed progress for the Nationals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent — more on that later — in the bleak month of June 2020. In February, while sitting in a windowless room at Washington’s spring training complex, Brzykcy confessed that he liked analytics but knew little about them. Then, in late August, as he was dominating for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, he started a phone call with a question.

“My fastball is unique in the sense that it has a lot of vertical break,” Brzykcy said. “Do you know what that is?”

“Vertical break shows how much ‘ride’ it has,” he continued when asked to elaborate. “Ride, in this case, is like [perceived] rising to the naked eye. The way my numbers are … [the vertical break] is above average. So I can throw it at the top of the zone and it will kind of just keep going, letting hitters think it’s lower than it is and they swing right underneath it. I can throw it at the top of the zone or even above the zone and they’ll swing at it, and that’s just what I’ve been doing all year.

“I haven’t changed much. Just kind of living at the top part of the zone and then mixing that change-up and curveball here and there.”

The progress, then, is Brzykcy learning to explain why his fastball plays so well at the top of the zone (not to mention the Nationals being close to developing a potential back-of-the-bullpen arm from their own talent pool). None of it happened by accident.

Before last season, the Nationals hired David Longley as their first director of technology and strategy in player development. This winter, Longley is hiring a performance associate at each affiliate, meaning there will be even more conversations about using data to grow. The Nationals are also adding an assistant director of player development technology and strategy; a biomechanics expert working with minor league pitchers; a biomechanics expert/consultant working with minor league hitters; and an assistant strength and conditioning coordinators in the minors.

Brzykcy’s case was fairly simple, and he did credit at least some of his success to more direct communication about the characteristics of his pitches: The spin efficiency on his fastball, much like the spin efficiency of Sean Doolittle’s fastball, leads to vertical break and makes it highly effective at the top of the strike zone. Trusting that logic, plus upping his usage of the pitch, helped him finish 2022 with a 1.76 ERA (1.66 in Wilmington; 1.89 in Harrisburg) and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings (16.2 in Wilmington; 12.8 in Harrisburg) across 61⅓ innings.

Now, the Nationals’ challenge is to repeat this process with dozens more players, many of whom will need to make more complicated adjustments. Brzykcy is part of the start.

“Really it’s just an education process for players and coaches and everybody in the industry,” said Justin Lord, Harrisburg’s pitching coach in 2022. “Just to understand what the technology and information means, how to use it. We don’t force it on these guys and [you] have to know your player and how much they need and also how much they want — and find out what is useful and effective. Some guys, like Zach, want more than others, and that’s okay. There’s no right or wrong when it comes to how much information an individual is looking for.”

Calling Brzykcy undrafted, which he was, leaves out a lot of context. Before the coronavirus pandemic began, he hoped to bury a rough start and get drafted in June. But once college and high school seasons were canceled, the draft slimmed to five rounds and left Brzykcy with a choice.

He could go back to school, risking injury, and try to boost his stock. Or, as an undrafted player, he could sign for $10,000 and bet on himself.

Bobby Myrick, an amateur scout for the Nationals, had seen Brzykcy at Virginia Tech and in the Cape Cod League. So once the draft concluded, Washington was aggressive in trying to sign Brzykcy, who ultimately picked between the Nationals and the data-driven Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays were run by Erik Neander, a Virginia Tech alum who once visited the program to speak with Brzykcy and his teammates. Knowing the Rays’ record of identifying and maximizing talent — and hearing Neander’s commitment to analytics firsthand — Brzykcy thought he could immediately take off in their system. But the Nationals, he felt, could offer an opportunity to rise quickly, an opportunity he has grabbed in the years since.

“It is funny that the initial decision came down to the Rays and going with an older-school organization like the Nationals,” Brzykcy said last summer. “I obviously feel really good about the path I took.”

