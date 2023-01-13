English jury finds Manchester City defender not guilty of rape charges

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An English jury found Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy not guilty Friday on six charges of rape and one count of sexual assault after several women accused him of committing the crimes over a multiyear period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The jury, which had been deliberating for 14 days in a trial that began in August, could not reach a verdict on two other charges against Mendy, one for rape and one for attempted rape. The Crown Prosecution Service said it will pursue a retrial on those two charges.

Manchester City declined to comment “given there are open matters related to this case.” Mendy, from France, has not played for the club since the charges were filed against him in August 2021.

Police charged Mendy, 28, with the crimes after four women accused him of rape, a fifth woman accused him of attempted rape and a sixth woman accused him of sexual assault. The incidents took place during parties at his mansion in Cheshire, England, and an apartment in Manchester, some of them held illegally during England’s coronavirus lockdown.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, described by prosecutors as Mendy’s “fixer,” was found not guilty of three charges of rape involving two women, though the jury was unable to reach a verdict against him on six other counts.

The judge in the case already had dismissed one rape charge against Matturie after video emerged showing a woman having what the judge described as “enthusiastic and obviously consensual sex” with him in an instance she previously had alleged as rape. Per the Guardian, Mendy’s defense team used this video to claim the rest of the women who had accused Mendy and Matturie were making up their stories.

“What you have actually seen with your own eyes in this case is — I hesitate to use the word — a real life liar,” Eleanor Laws, one of Mendy’s attorneys, said in her closing argument. “Someone who has made serious criminal allegations against two men. And you have watched it play out, unusually, in front of your eyes. Because when ever does a defendant have a film to prove their innocence? Hardly ever.”

