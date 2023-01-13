Commanders’ special teams ace Jeremy Reaves voted first-team all-pro

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jeremy Reaves’s year just gets better and better. The Washington Commanders safety and special-teamer was voted first-team all-pro by the Associated Press, adding to his collection of honors for his first full season on the team’s active roster. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reaves was earlier selected as a special-teams starter for the Pro Bowl games and was selected by his peers to the first-team in the NFL Players Association’s inaugural all-pro honors.

Reaves blew away the competition with 91 total votes, including 24 for the first-team, in the Associated Press’s tally. The second-place finisher, San Francisco’s Geordge Odum, totaled 72 votes, including 19 first-team. Reaves joins guard Brandon Scherff (2020) as only the second Washington player to be voted all-pro since 1997.

Reaves was the only Washington player to be named all-pro, for the first- or second-team, but four others earned votes. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen received 11 votes (three first-team), fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne earned five votes, safety Kam Curl received two and punter Tress Way got 11 votes (three first-team).

Advertisement

An undrafted safety out of South Alabama, Reaves signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 2018 but was waived when the initial roster was formed. He then signed with Washington and bounced on and off the active roster and practice squad for four seasons before earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster this season.

Reaves has built his career on special teams, particularly as the punt protector, but he’s also been a key player on defense, providing depth in the secondary and filling in as a starter when injuries pile up. This year, he started the last three games of the season at safety, in place of Kam Curl and recorded one pass deflection. He finished the season with 16 special-teams tackles, tied for the second-most in the league.

“Jeremy’s been a guy that a lot of guys cheered for,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “A lot of it came after the 2020 season when he got his opportunity, stuck to it and he helped us get to the playoffs and made some plays down the stretch, and the guys appreciated that. Then the next year, he doesn’t make the squad right away and then he gets his opportunities, he gets elevated, becomes active, gets on the 53, and then plays well again. So, everybody knows that a guy like that is somebody that you do cheer for, but the bond that they’ve created, obviously, they’ve been around each other for a while. Jeremy’s a very likable young man. He’s easy to get along with, easy to understand and, and there’s no pretentiousness with him. He comes to work every day. His teammates recognize that and I think that’s a big part of it.”

Advertisement

That much was evident when the Commanders published a video of the moment Rivera informed his four Pro Bowl players — Allen, Way, receiver Terry McLaurin and Reaves — that they had been selected to the Games. McLaurin and Way lit up upon hearing Reaves had been selected too.

When Reaves learned of the news, he broke down in tears and hugged his coach.

“He’s done the things that you’re supposed to do,” Rivera said. “He does the things that guys that are not drafted should do. And I said this when I first got here, if you wanna make an impression on me, doing it on special teams for you young guys, and he’s done that and he’s done more than that. So, it’s a well done, well-deserved opportunity.”

Reaves’ big season comes at a critical time for him. Unless Washington re-signs him before March, he will be a free agent.

GiftOutline Gift Article