Patriot earns victory — and measure of revenge — vs. rival Battlefield

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Patriot seniors need motivation, they look to last year’s state semifinal loss to Battlefield. Nasir Coleman thinks about the second half, when his team — 26-0 at the time, with four wins over their bitter rivals — couldn’t finish the job. Jay Randall remembers the pit that formed in his stomach when the Bobcats’ game-winning three-pointer went in. Kaden Bates can still picture the Battlefield fans, the sea of black and purple that stormed Patriot’s court and waved them goodbye.

For 10 months, they sat on those memories. On Friday night, with a 74-62 win over the No. 10 Bobcats in Haymarket, the No. 8 Pioneers found catharsis.

Even if they don’t think they won by enough.

“Way too close,” Bates said.

While plenty of rivalries in Northern Virginia draw ire, few exude an old-school feel like Patriot and Battlefield. Many players, who grew up together and team up for AAU ball in the offseason, cut off all communication during the high school season. On Friday, fans from both schools crammed into the 1,500-person capacity bleachers, stressing over each shot attempt.

Advertisement

The season has served both fan bases well. The Bobcats (15-1) have been nails in close games and were unbeaten locally, while the Pioneers (12-2) sport one of the state’s deepest rosters, with six players averaging between nine and 13 points per game.

“If somebody is having an off-night, it doesn’t hurt us as bad as maybe some other teams,” Patriot Coach Sherman Rivers said.

The Pioneers’ depth served them well Friday. When few others could find the bottom of the net early, there was Vick, scoring nine of his 21 points in the first quarter to keep Patriot within striking distance, down 17-11. When it needed a spark one quarter later, Bates (20 points) caught fire, hitting two three-pointers to give Patriot its first lead, which it would hold through the end of the game. By the game’s close, 10 Pioneers made at least one field goal.

Advertisement

But for every early Pioneer push, the Bobcats responded. When Patriot clamped down on the perimeter, senior Hasan Hammad made acrobatic layups and gobbled up offensive rebounds. When the Pioneers were stout inside, senior Maddux Tennant launched outside shots. At half, the momentum swings had evened out — Patriot led 30-29.

And then, the Pioneers decided they had seen enough. Patriot outscored Battlefield by 12 in the third quarter to take a 52-39 lead into the final frame. With two minutes left, fans began heading for the exits.

If the Pioneers win their rematch in three weeks, they’d likely control home-court advantage against Battlefield throughout the postseason — which could include the district championship game, region championship game and state semifinal game.

“It’s always good to beat your rival,” Rivers said. “But we came into the game expecting to win. We play this [difficult] schedule to prepare for nights like this.”

GiftOutline Gift Article