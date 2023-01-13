Kyle Kuzma stays hot but not hot enough to lift Wizards past Knicks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kyle Kuzma had a point of clarification after his season-high scoring performance in a 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Washington Wizards forward poured in 40 points on a night in which his bobblehead, a figurine of him in his signature oversized pink sweater, was the much-anticipated fan giveaway. Kuzma loved the doll, but there was just one little thing picking at his brain.

“I don’t like to call it bobblehead,” he said. “Bobblehead is, like, a sports term. I like action figure Kuz. I like that vibe.”

Kuzma may have played the part of superhero worthy of an action figure Friday, but his scoring haul wasn’t enough to overcome the Knicks. He was leading the offense on his own for much of the night, with Kristaps Porzingis starting slow, Bradley Beal in street clothes as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain and point guard Monte Morris out with hamstring soreness of his own. Kuzma’s task was to match Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle largely by himself.

He gave his team a chance by hitting two of three free throw attempts to put Washington within two points with 16 seconds to play, but Brunson followed with two of his own from the stripe.

The Wizards then missed two quality looks from the three-point line, one from Kuzma and another from Rui Hachimura, to seal their fate.

Kuzma’s season high was a highlight of an otherwise subpar night of Wizards offense. He added seven rebounds and seven assists.

“Over the past 10 games or so, I’m slowing my game down a lot. I’m seeing a lot of — obviously we’ve had a lot of injuries — I’ve seen just about every defense this season,” Kuzma said. “I feel like my game is just slowing down and my pace is great. I’m just understanding myself more and knowing what I can get to.”

Porzingis worked his way up to 21 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter, and Corey Kispert, starting in place of Beal, added 13.

It was back-and-forth affair until the Knicks got hot at the start of the fourth quarter, opening the first double-digit lead of the game with a cutting dunk from Isaiah Hartenstein — assisted by a streaking Immanuel Quickley — slicing through the defense to go up 89-79.

Quickley padded the lead with a three-point play a couple of minutes later to put the visitors up 15 before a desperate push from Washington (18-25) added some drama to the final minute.

“Making shots down the stretch,” Kispert said when asked about the difference-maker in the game. “They’ve got some guys that are a problem in isolation, and they did a good job getting their guys to the right shots. They made them when they needed it, and a few shots tricked out for us.”

The Knicks also had a 50-28 edge in the paint and dared the Wizards to shoot from the perimeter. Washington went 13 for 42 from long distance.

“Their style of play opens up the three,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “And 42 [three-point attempts] for us is a lot; we’re sad that we just didn’t make enough of them. I thought the vast majority were quality.”

Brunson led New York (24-19) with 34 points and eight assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Randle added 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Barrett had 17 points.

Quickley scored 18 off the bench.

The Wizards’ slow start included an off-kilter shooting performance from Porzingis in the first half.

The big man returned from a one-game absence because of a rib contusion to face his former team and went 2 for 10 from the field for just five points heading into the locker room, leaving Washington dependent on 18 points from Kuzma. Kispert helped create some movement with solid cutting and scored 10 points before intermission, and the Wizards were helped by the poor shooting of the Knicks, who went into halftime under 40 percent from the field.

Washington finished shooting 38.7 percent from the field.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

No Beal timeline

The Wizards announced Thursday that Beal had been cleared to resume basketball activities after a reevaluation of the left hamstring he strained Jan. 3. On Friday, Unseld declined to put a timeline on Beal’s return and said the guard — having strained both of his hamstrings at separate times this season — would have to “check every box” before returning.

“He’s had a nice string of individual workouts, one-on-one vs. coaches, full court up and down, which is a good sign,” Unseld said. “Still want to make sure that we go through the ramp-up process, give him the exposure he needs before we throw him out there.”

When Beal strained his right hamstring in December, the team announced he was cleared to resume basketball activities six days before he played in a game again.

Morris was out Friday with right hamstring soreness. Unseld said the guard woke up feeling discomfort Thursday morning and couldn’t get loose enough to play before the game.

Hachimura evens out

Hachimura was exactly what the Wizards needed when he returned from an ankle sprain and a bone bruise in late December — fresh legs with a burst of energy that took pressure off teammates who had exhausted themselves picking up slack because of the litany of injuries to the roster. In his first seven games back, the forward averaged 18 points, shot 58.3 percent from the field and 44 percent from the three-point line and matched his career high with a 30-point performance.

He has come down from that peak in the past week. Hachimura logged his first game of the season without a rebound against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week (though he was hardly the only Wizard who struggled that night) and has been flat off the bench since. He had nine points and four rebounds against the Knicks — serviceable but not what the Wizards needed on a night when they were looking for more offense.

Knicks ties

Porzingis isn’t the only Wizards player with ties to New York. Brooklyn-born big man Taj Gibson spent the previous three seasons with the Knicks and developed a tight bond with Coach Tom Thibodeau. When Gibson scored his lone bucket of the first half, he earned hearty applause at Capital One Arena — from all the Knicks fans in the crowd.

Taj Gibson checks in for the Wizards. A tear streaks down Tom Thibodeau's cheek. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 14, 2023

