Flyers flummox the Capitals again, this time skating off with a 3-1 win

The Washington Capitals were all over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, throwing shot after shot at a team that had gotten the best of them three nights prior. But Washington failed over and over to beat goalie Carter Hart, and the Flyers came away with a 3-1 win.

The mostly healthy but suddenly fading Capitals (23-16-6) have lost three of four. The Flyers (18-18-7), among the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference, have won seven of eight, including Wednesday’s 5-3 victory over the Capitals in Philadelphia.

The game turned when the Flyers scored twice in 49 seconds in the second period. Washington made a push in the third but couldn’t solve Hart, who finished with 39 saves. The Capitals went 0 for 3 on the power play.

James van Riemsdyk put the Flyers up 2-1 at 4:51 of the second. After goalie Darcy Kuemper (22 saves) gave the puck away, two Philadelphia passes set up van Riemsdyk, who was wide open on the right side with an empty net in front of him.

Wade Allison gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead at 5:40. Shortly after a defensive-zone faceoff, the Capitals were scrambling around their net as Allison found the puck in the slot and beat Kuemper, whose diving effort went for naught.

Washington returns to action Monday at the New York Islanders. After Saturday’s rough performance, Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette is likely to tinker with his lines for a third straight game.

The Capitals have struggled since Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom returned to the lineup Sunday for an underwhelming 1-0 win over last-place Columbus. Their availability forced combinations that had been working for Washington all season to be broken up, and the Capitals have scuffled since, managing five goals in three games. Those changes continued Saturday when center Dylan Strome was a healthy scratch in favor of winger Anthony Mantha.

Despite some good early chances, Washington found itself in a 1-0 hole when the Flyers’ Scott Laughton opened the scoring with 6:44 left in the first period. His deflection of a shot from the point came with the Capitals shorthanded following a questionable tripping call that sent Lars Eller to the penalty box.

Alex Ovechkin notched what would be the lone Washington goal, tying the score at 1 with 2:04 left in the period on a rebound goal. It was his 30th goal of the season; this is the 17th time he has reached that total in his 18-year NHL career, matching longtime Capitals star Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. (He had 24 goals in 45 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.)

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Strome out, Mantha in

Strome being a healthy scratch was a surprise and the first time he was out this season. He was a key piece in the season’s first half, filling the void left by Backstrom as he rehabbed his surgically repaired hip. Strome is Washington’s third-leading scorer with 31 points in 44 games, but he had failed to record a point in the previous three games.

Following the returns of Backstrom and Wilson, Mantha was a healthy scratch for two games. He has struggled with consistency and blamed his work ethic for being sidelined. Against the Flyers, Mantha had a big hit on his first shift and got time on the second power-play unit. He had a breakaway midway through the first period, but Hart got a piece of it. He had another good look on the rush midway through the third but couldn’t slip it past Hart then, either. He finished with four shots on goal in 17:10.

Dowd, Hathaway split up

Laviolette split up center Nic Dowd and winger Garnet Hathaway, placing Dowd on the third line with Mantha and T.J. Oshie while keeping Hathaway on the fourth line with Eller and Marcus Johansson. Laviolette has praised the chemistry Dowd and Hathaway have built the past few seasons, making this shake-up a surprising change, too.

“They’ve been good,” Laviolette said Saturday morning. “They’re not only good defensively but chipping in with big goals offensively at the right time.”

