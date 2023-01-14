How does a shooter break out of a slump? Maryland’s Don Carey is trying.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before Don Carey transferred to Maryland, he already knew about the demeanor of his soon-to-be coach and the personality of Kevin Willard’s teams. In two seasons at Georgetown, Carey faced Willard’s Seton Hall six times, and the veteran player expected those teams to be hard-nosed and their defensive-minded leader to be bothered anytime an opposing player, including Carey, scored.

Willard led his teams through the scouting reports on Georgetown, with Carey, a sharpshooting guard who finished last season second among the Hoyas in scoring, surely near the top of Seton Hall’s defensive priorities. So when Carey joined Willard with the Terrapins, both knew what to expect.

Carey had hit almost 200 three-pointers — making them at a clip of nearly 40 percent — during the four college seasons he played before transferring to Maryland. The problem? Those shots, the ones he made for years, stopped falling. Carey started the season with several quiet games, then broke through in the wins over Saint Louis and Miami in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. During that two-game stretch, he made 8 of 19 attempts from three, a sign he had rediscovered the form that made him a valuable addition.

Then Carey slipped into an extended slump — averaging six points while shooting 17.1 percent from three-point range in seven games. Willard removed Carey from the starting lineup in an attempt to get the guard back into a rhythm. And finally, in three of the past four games, Carey has scored in double figures while making 11 of 17 threes.

“I’m not naive,” said Carey, who’s 23 and has played for four different schools. “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Why am I coming off the bench?’ ”

As he watched from the sideline during the opening minutes, he coached his teammates and visualized the opportunities he could create on the court. When he substituted into games as a reserve three times this season, it wasn’t a jarring transition. Against Maryland Baltimore County in late December, Carey scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and made 5 of 7 threes.

Willard said Carey’s adjusted role wasn’t a “demotion” and probably wouldn’t be permanent. Carey has already started twice since the first time he played as a reserve. In Maryland’s past two games, he played well. He scored 12 points off the bench against Rutgers after he got going late in the first half. Carey then made 2 of 2 shots from deep and scored 10 points as a starter against Ohio State while Maryland relied heavily on getting in the paint.

Willard hoped playing Carey off the bench would mean he matched up against a more relaxed defender. And this season, Carey has made far more three-pointers deeper into games than at the start. In the first 15 minutes of matchups, he’s just 7 for 38 (18.4 percent) from three. All but one of those made shots from the perimeter came during the November tournament games against Saint Louis and Miami. Meanwhile, in the final five minutes of the first half and in the entire second half, Carey is 20 for 55 (36.4 percent).

Willard grants players offensive freedom as long as they play with intensity on defense. He said he has never substituted a player out of a game for taking a bad shot. Even as Carey struggled, he felt as if he had the go-ahead to keep shooting.

“I won’t abuse that,” Carey said. “Some guys might hear a green light and think, ‘Take any shot that you get anytime you want.’ ”

Carey was never a standout three-point shooter at Frederick Douglass High in Upper Marlboro — “more of a downhill guy,” he said — but he developed as he began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s. Jamion Christian led the team at the time, and Carey said Christian placed a significant emphasis on three-point shooting, with hundreds and hundreds of repetitions during the summer. Once Carey started making them at a strong clip, he began working on different types of threes.

Carey followed Christian to Siena, then transferred to Georgetown. In his second season as a Hoya, Carey made 2.3 three-pointers on 5.9 attempts per game and averaged 13.5 points. But he felt as if Georgetown’s struggles — the Hoyas were 0-19 in Big East play — somewhat invalidated his numbers. So Carey decided to play another season of college basketball and landed at Maryland,where he said he feels it’s “my responsibility and my job” to make shots.

When he missed his attempts over and over in the early months of the season, Carey stayed rational. He didn’t want to get frustrated. He wanted to understand why. He harped on the mechanics — his footwork, keeping his shoulders square, his follow-through and shooting the ball up so it arcs rather than aiming it. He tried to clear his mind and focused on all the other pieces of the game, too.

“I don’t want that to be my identity, where I’m useless if I’m not making shots,” Carey said.

When Willard pulled Carey from the starting lineup, Carey understood. And soon after, he started making shots. His improved performances off the bench continued with an efficient outing as a starter in Maryland’s win over Ohio State on Sunday.

His methodical approach remains similar to when he struggled. But Carey is instead dissecting his games so he can understand why the shots are falling. He thinks he’s taking them within the flow of the game and not forcing them. And now that he’s emerging from the slump, Carey just needs to maintain his form.

“Once you get a rhythm going,” he said, “it’s hard to break the rhythm.”

