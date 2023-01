The 49ers-Seahawks game features two quarterbacks few would have predicted would be in this position. Geno Smith hadn’t been a full-time starter since 2014 when he won the Seahawks job in training camp this summer, and Brock Purdy was the last player taken in the 2022 draft. Purdy took over for the 49ers on Dec. 4 after Jimmy Garoppolo left the game against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot; San Francisco has gone 6-0 since then and boasts the best defense in the NFL.