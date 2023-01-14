No hard feelings as Novak Djokovic is back at Australian Open

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Novak Djokovic basked in the warmhearted embrace of Australian tennis fans Friday night upon his return to Rod Laver Arena, where he and Nick Kyrgios staged an exhibition that proved a lovefest on the court and in the stands. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Spectators showered Djokovic with cheers, delighted in the easy banter between the friends and rivals, and even traded high-fives and begged for selfies with players during breaks in the entertainment. In terms of mending relations, it was a full-blown courtship that settled any question of how Djokovic will be greeted when he steps onto the same court to launch his bid for a 10th Australian Open in earnest with a first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

“This is the court and the stadium where I created the best memories of my professional tennis career,” Djokovic said, thanking fans for the hearty welcome.

All appears forgotten one year after Djokovic was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open, having lost his legal appeal for the right to defend his title despite not complying with the country’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

If Friday’s exhibition proved Djokovic can be a master showman, his career has proved he can also pivot on a dime and lock in, laser-focused, when tennis history — and his place in it — is at stake.

That’s precisely the case at this year’s Australian Open. With a 10th championship, Djokovic would tie Rafael Nadal, his greatest rival, for a men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic, 35, launches his campaign in a field without world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the hard-hitting Spanish teen who won the 2022 U.S. Open and became just the third man (along with Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem) not named Djokovic or Nadal to win a major since June 2018.

Alcaraz, 19, withdrew from the Australian Open last week after suffering a leg injury during training.

Djokovic, seeded fourth, has been placed in the opposite half of the 128-player draw from the top-seeded Nadal, who claimed his 21st major with a gut-spilling comeback from a two-sets deficit to Medvedev at last year’s Australian Open. Nadal extended his mark to 22 by winning his 14th French Open in June.

Djokovic pulled within one by vanquishing Kyrgios, a first-time Grand Slam finalist, at Wimbledon.

Heading into the Australian Open, Nadal’s readiness for the unparalleled grind of a Grand Slam, which demands the champion win seven best-of-five set matches over two weeks, is far from clear.

At 36, he has lost five of his six matches since falling to American Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open’s fourth round last season and faces a tricky first-round opponent in Britain’s Jack Draper, ranked 40th and on the rise.

On both the women’s and men’s sides , there is something for everyone at this year’s Australian Open, which inaugurates a new era following last year’s retirements of three beloved champions — Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam victor, who formally bowed out after multiple knee surgeries; Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who indicated that the 2022 U.S. Open would be her career-finale; and former No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement, at 25, just weeks after snapping the 44-year drought of Australians hoisting the singles trophy at their home Slam.

In Barty’s stead, Australians have Kyrgios to cheer — the country’s highest ranked player and most talented by any metric. Whether he can control his self-defeating antics long enough to reach the final — as he did at Wimbledon last year — is the question. Kyrgios’s underperforming aside, Netflix chose him as a focus of the first installment of its realty series “Break Point,” which hopes to extend the global audience for tennis in much the same way that “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” did for the world’s most sophisticated form of motorsports.

In Williams’s stead, Americans have a delegation of rising contenders. Jessica Pegula, 28, launches pursuit of what would be her first Grand Slam singles title with a career-high ranking of No. 3. Coco Gauff, 18, signaled her readiness by claiming the third WTA singles title of her career this month in Auckland.

A clutch of American men should advance to the second week, if form follows seeding: eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz; 16th seed Tiafoe, who thrilled fans with his march to last season’s U.S. Open semifinals; and 3oth seed Sebastian Korda, who nearly toppled Djokovic in last week’s tuneup in Adelaide.

But no player’s Australian Open quest will be more closely chronicled than Djokovic’s.

Having declared years ago his ambition of becoming the greatest tennis player in history, Djokovic has forged his 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame into a purpose-built winning machine through an uncompromising regimen of physical and mental rigor.

Nowhere is he more dominant than at the Australian Open, where his career match record is 82-8 (91.1 winning percentage).

Djokovic’s game and Melbourne Park’s hard courts represent a perfect marriage of athlete and playing field — akin to, though different than, Nadal’s union with red clay of Roland Garros.

Former No. 1 Lindsay Davenport, who won two of her three majors on hard court, explains:

It starts with Djokovic’s seemingly effortless movement on court.

“He makes it look so easy, right? In and out of the corners, changing directions, keeping so centered, the balance,” said Davenport, a Tennis Channel analyst. “He is really one of the first tennis players to come along that is flexible like a gymnast. He is quick like a sprinter. Keeps his balance and changes direction with ease.”

Then there is his repertoire of shots. “He doesn’t have the biggest serve, doesn’t necessarily hit the hardest,” Davenport added. “But he can play the shots wherever he wants, get to anything on the court, and get there and be on balance when he makes contact.”

Two questions remain: Will Djokovic’s balky hamstring impede his progress? And how might he be affected by his relatively limited competition last season — barred not only from the Australian Open but also from the U.S. Open and the American hard-court circuit that preceded it?

He played in 12 tournaments in 2022, compared with the 26 apiece of world No. 3 Casper Ruud and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At his age, and with more big-match experience than any rival on tour (Nadal included), it’s possible Djokovic will be well-served by playing a limited schedule last season.

On the other hand, he could be a bit rusty, though his 5-0 start to the season suggests not.

In view of veteran ESPN commentator and former Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe, the hamstring is the only relevant question.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s the clear favorite,” McEnroe said of Djokovic during a recent conference call. “Even if Alcaraz were in the tournament, he’d be the clear favorite, but the hamstring is certainly a bit of an issue.”

