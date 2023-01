Olivia Dunne, a gymnast at the Louisiana State University and a social media influencer, was at the center of a controversy last weekend that has forced LSU to increase their security measures. During a gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes, fans of Dunne nearly fell over one another chanting her name, carrying life-size cutouts of her, and holding handwritten signs reading “We Want Livvy,” making so much noise they disrupted the routines of other competing athletes.