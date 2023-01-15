The Bills missed a first-round bye, blew a lead — and still they play on

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Don’t blink. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds reminded his teammates of their year-long message at halftime Sunday after they had blown a 17-point lead and found themselves in a tight game against a Dolphins team with an inexperienced quarterback. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It was just about not flinching, believing in the process and understanding that we were going to get the job done,” Edmunds said.

In a first-round playoff game against a Miami Dolphins team with a resilient rookie quarterback, Skylar Thompson, the Bills’ defense didn’t flinch. It bent as far as it could but didn’t snap, avenging its mistakes and overcoming obstacles repeatedly in a game that lasted nearly four hours.

If any one game could be a reflection of a team’s past eight months — of a city’s — perhaps this was it for Buffalo: a 34-31 test of fortitude in a game that, weeks ago, wasn’t in anyone’s plans.

“They hung in there, and they figured out a way to get a win,” Bills Coach Sean McDermott said. “I think that’s one of the things they’ve been really good at this year, but we definitely have a lot to take out of this game and learn from.”

Over the past eight months, Buffalo has paid witness to tragedy and horror. In May, 10 people were killed by an avowed white supremacist at a grocery store in a mostly Black neighborhood, according to police. In December, at least 28 people in Erie County died during a blizzard. And at the start of the new year, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical officials administered CPR on the field and restored his heartbeat before loading him into an ambulance and whisking him to the hospital, leaving a stadium and country in shock.

The game was later canceled, and NFL owners approved an altered path to the postseason that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the top seed in the AFC, even though the Bills were, entering the week, slightly ahead based on a tiebreaker advantage from a head-to-head victory.

On Saturday, Hamlin and his family visited the team’s training facility, where he was reunited with many teammates who last saw him in-person on a stretcher, fighting for his life.

“For him to be in the building, man, it brought smiles and happy tears to everybody in the building, you know, just to see him walking around healthy, recovering well,” safety Dean Marlowe said. “We sat next to him, all around the facility, and just kind of asked him a couple of questions on how he was feeling and all that kind of stuff. … All we needed was to see his face and see him walking around. Once we knew he was healthy, we kind of had a weight lifted off our shoulders, but then actually seeing him in person, it was amazing.”

After the first quarter Sunday, it appeared the Bills were on their way to a clean, seemingly easy victory after outgaining Miami 172 yards to 19 and jumping to a 17-0 lead.

But two interceptions by quarterback Josh Allen and a drop by wide receiver Khalil Shakir on a deep pass opened the door for Miami, and the Dolphins sprinted through. Allen was sacked and fumbled on Buffalo’s first drive of the third quarter, and Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler scooped up the ball and ran it in for the score.

It wasn’t until the second half, when rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, a first-round pick last spring, swung the momentum back in Buffalo’s favor with an interception on a deep pass by Thompson.

“He jumped that route,” defensive end Shaq Lawson declared in the locker room afterward.

Added Edmunds: “The crowd was going crazy right before that play. Just to get that pick, I know it felt good for him. It definitely was a momentum change for just the team in general.”

The Bills let Miami stay in it with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter but forced a three and out on the Dolphins’ penultimate drive of the game, then held them off on their final attempt. Thompson, set back at his own 14-yard line, stared down the most important 86 yards of his young career. He didn’t make it even half that far before the Bills’ defense — and fans — spoiled his chance.

With the game down to fourth and five — a delay-of-game penalty foiled Miami’s original fourth and one — Elam stayed glued to tight end Mike Gesicki as he ran a quick out route to the right sideline. After Thompson scrambled, Gesicki dove for the ball, and Elam was in lockstep to deflect it.

“I’ve seen a young player that’s been studying his film work and knew what was going on,” Lawson said. “… I’m proud of my guy. I’ve always told him, ‘Shoot, you a first-round pick, bro. Walk with the dog.’ I’ve been preaching it to my dog, and I was proud when he got that pick because buddy studies.”

The Bills burned the final 2:22 to seal the victory.

Afterward, Allen used another of the team’s mantras to describe the afternoon.

“All that matters is surviving and advancing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how we win; it’s if we win.”

Hamlin did not attend Sunday’s game, but he sent his support before kickoff and tweeted a “W” with his now signature symbol of hands forming a heart.

His team found a way to finish.

“Doesn’t matter how we find a way, we just know how to finish,” Lawson said. “It’s another step that we needed to take to get where we want to go. It might be ugly sometimes, but we’re going to find a way to get it done. And we all stay together.”

