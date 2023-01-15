Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley power Giants to elusive playoff victory

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — In the afterglow of perhaps his finest game as a New York Giant, at the podium for his news conference, Daniel Jones was suddenly drowned out by another voice. Somehow, over the loudspeakers came the words of quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose Minnesota Vikings had just been eliminated in large part by his counterpart’s brilliance.

Jones had been so placid over the past few minutes — monotone voice, hands stuffed in his sweatshirt pocket — that a reporter asked if winning his first playoff game was fun. (“Yeah,” Jones said.) But now, as a team staffer tried to turn off the speakers, Jones flashed a grin. He seemed amused, unsure of what to do for one of the first times all night. The staffer suggested everyone move to a side room, so Jones grabbed his black backpack and leather travel bag. By the time he was asked another question, his face was back to its neutral expression, his mouth releasing a stream of answers that can only be described as befitting a franchise quarterback.

“Big win for us,” he said. “Obviously a big playoff game. I thought we played well in all three phases and did enough to win the game. We’ll enjoy it tonight, but we have a lot of work to do moving forward.”

On Sunday afternoon, Jones and running back Saquon Barkley authored their signature performances in a 31-24 victory over Minnesota, the Giants’ first playoff victory since they won the Super Bowl following the 2011 season. Jones completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and on the ground, his team-leading 17 attempts went for 78 yards. Barkley totaled 14 touches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback and running back will lead the Giants (10-7-1) into Philadelphia to face the NFC’s No. 1 seed next week in the playoffs’ divisional round.

New York’s victory over Minnesota (13-4), a team many considered much weaker than its record, sustained what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. The Giants finished 4-13 last season, revamped their front office and coaching staff with two imports from Buffalo — General Manager Joe Schoen and Coach Brian Daboll — and signed just two free agents to multiyear deals, one of whom was a backup quarterback. They declined Jones’s fifth-year option and didn’t extend Barkley, suggesting this season might be their last with the team.

But on Sunday, the inherited stars propelled the new regime back to old heights. Neither Jones nor Barkley entertained any speculation about what the game meant to their Giants careers, considering their uncertain future.

“I’m focused on what we’re doing right now and trying to win football games,” Jones said.

“I’m not really getting into all that,” Barkley said. “I’m just happy that we won.”

After the game, Daboll said he thought Jones “played good.” Just good? “Yeah. Played good. Good football.”

A few moments later, Daboll asked why “good” wasn’t a good enough adjective.

“I’m not a writer, I’m just a coach,” he continued. “So, look, Daniel, I’ve said it all year: He’s been good for us. Continues to be good for us. He played a good game. I think there was a lot of other people that played good games to help him play a good game and he’ll be the first to admit it. But as a leader on our football team, I’m proud of him.”

Both the Giants and Vikings roared out to fast starts Sunday afternoon. Jones and Barkley looked borderline unstoppable, chewing up chunks at a time, and Cousins withstood blitz after blitz from Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Barkley ran in a 28-yard touchdown, and Jones hit receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a 14-yard score.

The only one of the first five possessions that didn’t end in points came after the Vikings stopped the Vikings. On third and one, Coach Kevin O’Connell called a trick play in which Cousins handed the ball to receiver Justin Jefferson, who ran right and then threw the ball back to Cousins, who was tackled immediately for a loss of two. It was the only time Cousins went backward all day.

New York didn’t waste the gift. Jones and Barkley, mostly with their legs, marched the offense downfield. Each time they faced a third down, the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd swelled, in part because earlier this week, Giants guard Nick Gates had said that during New York’s loss at Minnesota on Christmas Eve, the crowd hadn’t been all that loud. This time, the scoreboard measured the noise at 115 decibels. But the Giants seemed unaffected as they hit crossing routes and let Jones create with his legs.

During the week of game study, Giants players said, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka told them to expect a lot of soft, off coverage from Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The Giants used crossing routes, shallow and deep, to beat the heavy dose of cover-three and cover-four. Was it surprising Donatell didn’t challenge the Giants receivers by playing more press?

“Not really,” Hodgins said. “They keep stuff pretty simple.”

New York couldn’t finish in the red zone, but its 20-play, 90-yard drive took 10:52 and zapped the Vikings’ defense.

In the second half, as the Giants held a lead, Donatell tried to get more aggressive by blitzing. But Kafka kept the Vikings defenders off balance. In the third quarter, Vikings safety Harrison Smith rushed but was completely fooled by a play-action fake, which gave Jones a crucial extra second to deliver a nine-yard touchdown strike to tight end Daniel Bellinger.

In the fourth quarter, after the Vikings tied the game at 24, the Giants leaned on Jones. Kafka called seven straight running plays until he used Jones on a read option. On fourth and one, rather than settling for a field goal, Daboll went for it. Jones plunged up the middle for the quarterback sneak. On the next play, the Giants gave it to Barkley for a two-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants the lead for good.

On the Giants’ next possession, again facing a fourth and one from their own 45, Daboll went for it. Even though the Vikings seemed to know what was coming, it didn’t matter. Jones powered up the middle and extended for the first down.

“We have so much trust in Daniel,” center Jon Feliciano said.

Later, after the defense made its final stop, Feliciano walked onto the field, clapping his hands over his head in a mock chant of “Skol.” Hodgins, grinning, waved fans toward the exits. Receiver Richie James backflipped.

Then there was Jones, in the middle of the victory formation, having delivered what had seemed so improbable not all that long ago.

