Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer killed in car crash

Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman on Georgia’s two-time national championship team, and a 24-year-old member of Georgia’s recruiting staff were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning near Athens, Ga., hours after the team celebrated its title with a parade and ceremony in Sanford Stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition in the single-vehicle crash in Athens, and was pronounced dead at the scene, which occurred when the car left the road and struck trees and a two power poles at around 2:45 a.m., according to Athens-Clarke County police. The driver, identified as Chandler LeCroy, died at a nearby hospital.

Two other passengers, a 21-year-old male and 26-year-old female were injured. The male had minor injuries and injuries to the woman were more serious, according to the police report (via UGASports). Police described the condition of both as stable and are continuing to investigate the crash.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” Athletic Director John Brooks said in a statement. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Special thank u to @DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to. U went out of ur way to make him feel special and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/3pgfXAMBFQ — Sam Kramer 🖤❤🐶 (@samkramer76) January 14, 2023

Willock played in all 15 games for Georgia as it won its second consecutive national championship Monday with a victory over TCU. A native of New Milford, N.J. and a risk management and insurance major, Willock started at right guard in place of Tate Ratledge in victories over Tennessee and Kentucky and was a sophomore, redshirting his first year at Georgia.

LaCroy was a native of Toccoa, Ga., who earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Georgia and had been a football recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs since May 2021, according to her LinkedIn account. She previously worked as a learning specialist and sports marketing promotions intern for the athletic association.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

