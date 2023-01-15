Kyle Kuzma, in the all-star conversation, is learning on the fly

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kyle Kuzma sat in a knobbly, cropped black sweater after the game — the sartorial opposite of the oversized pink number memorialized on his bobblehead. That figurine happened to be the fan giveaway Friday, the same night he had a season-high scoring performance in the Washington Wizards’ loss to the New York Knicks.

Kuzma swore he wasn’t being purposefully subversive. It was one of the rare nights when he simply picked a sweater he liked rather than painstakingly plan his outfit. He wasn’t in front of reporters to talk about clothes, but he did have thoughts on his growth with the Wizards.

The 40-point night against the Knicks capped an up-and-down week for Kuzma, who sealed a last-second win over the Chicago Bulls with a dagger three-pointer Wednesday but managed a middling 19 points in a loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. But for the 27-year-old forward, rattling off a quiet 40 represented a moment of growth.

Against a Knicks defense that was packing the paint and daring the Wizards to shoot from distance, Kuzma’s scoring haul was made up of a diverse collection of bold drives, midrange jumpers to save possessions and a smattering of four three-pointers. Kuzma said the opportunity he has gotten to play more minutes this season, thanks to Bradley Beal’s three extended absences, have helped him learn how to work around defenses that dedicate more of their attention to stopping him. He has been able to push his own boundaries and better understand what he’s capable of.

“This is all new for me. This is the first time in my career I really am having a role [with] this high of a usage, so I’m learning on the fly — I’m learning pretty fast, too,” he said. “ … I played with some great players, so watching them, understanding how teams guarded them, I’m kind of seeing those things now — especially when we have guys hurt.”

Kuzma is growing in other ways, too. He is averaging career highs in points (21.7), minutes (35.2) and field goal percentage (46.3), and his game is starting to catch up to the high Q Score he has enjoyed since entering the league.

When the NBA released its second round of all-star fan voting returns Thursday, he remained the only Wizards player among the top 10 vote-getters in the Eastern Conference. He ranked seventh among frontcourt players — a meaningful distinction even though that placement means he would not be a starter in next month’s All-Star Game.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



The next fan update is Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/SEwhsuNWcE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2023

“To become an all-star, you’ve got to win,” Kuzma said. “If you’re the 14th seed in the East and you’re killing, you’re not going to be an all-star unless you’re an all-time great. So it’s a blessing, but I’m just working my way up.”

That ability to expand both on and off the court is what Kuzma desires most in his career. That’s why he won’t count out the Wizards as a landing spot after he tests free agency this summer.

He still plans to decline his player option for the 2023-24 season and become an unrestricted free agent; signing an extension with Washington limits his earning potential. And handing Kuzma a large payday would be extraordinarily complicated for the Wizards — No. 2 scorer Kristaps Porzingis also is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in July, and Rui Hachimura is on the path to become a restricted free agent.

Keeping all three would put the franchise at risk of paying the luxury tax, something owner Ted Leonsis has done just once since becoming the majority owner in 2010. But Kuzma is keeping his options open as his career-best season chugs along.

“Yeah, 100 percent, for sure,” Kuzma said when asked whether he could see himself returning to the Wizards should the right deal come along. “For me, it’s all about my growth and how I can improve. That’s the thing I’m always chasing — trying to get better. That’s the main, important thing.”

He will have the opportunity to test himself when the Golden State Warriors visit Monday afternoon. Beal is questionable to play as he continues to ramp up after straining his left hamstring Jan. 3. The guard was cleared to resume on-court basketball activities Thursday and participated in practice Sunday. But Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards are in no rush to thrust Beal back into action.

Beal has missed the past four games. Before that, he missed three games with left hamstring soreness. A right hamstring strain in December caused him to miss six games. In that instance, Beal returned to action six days after the team cleared him to resume basketball activities.

The defending champions also could be limited Monday. Stephen Curry recently returned from a left shoulder injury and is expected to suit up, but Golden State will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, and Coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala may sit out.

Either way, the Wizards will depend on Porzingis and Kuzma to shoulder the offense, as they have throughout Beal’s absences. It’s a role Kuzma has grown used to.

