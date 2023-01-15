Maryland can’t maintain second-half surge, suffers 81-67 loss at Iowa

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IOWA CITY — For a brief stretch after halftime, Maryland played with urgency, made shots and mustered defensive stops. Coach Kevin Willard praised his team’s ball movement, and the Terrapins looked like a squad capable of managing a comeback win on the road. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But then the game “got away from us,” point guard Jahmir Young said. After the Terps’ push, Iowa forced Maryland into a scoring drought, and the Hawkeyes’ control never wavered again on their way to an 81-67 win Sunday.

Maryland’s burst to start the second half — an 8-0 run fueled by back-to-back three-pointers from Hakim Hart and Donta Scott — cut Iowa’s lead to two. The Terps trailed by three at the first media timeout after facing a 16-point deficit late in the first half.

“That’s what we need the whole time,” Young said of that strong stretch.

Advertisement

But after trimming the lead, Young said, the Terps lacked the same urgency and fatigue took a toll. Maryland spent nearly the entire game unsuccessfully trying to climb out of a hole. Meanwhile, Iowa (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) had settled into an offensive groove long before and repeatedly punished Maryland with transition baskets. Maryland (11-6, 2-4) has lost all four of its Big Ten road games to slip toward the bottom of the standings.

“Our road mentality has to be different,” Young said. “We have to come in with a certain mental toughness that I don’t feel like we necessarily have right now, especially when we get tired and fatigued or things don’t go our way.”

Maryland navigated frontcourt depth issues with starter Julian Reese limited by early fouls and reserve Patrick Emilien out because of an ankle injury. Young finished with 20 points, and Scott had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Reese recorded 10 points, all in the first half.

Advertisement

Iowa shot a season-best 60 percent, powered by Tony Perkins’s standout performance. The junior guard scored a career-best 22 points on a 10-for-13 clip from the field, generating an efficient, high-scoring outing without attempting a three-pointer.

“He just knows who he is,” Willard said. “He knows his game. He sticks to it.”

The Hawkeyes scored 15 points in transition, which boosted their excellent offensive performance. Forward Kris Murray — twin brother of Keegan Murray, the No. 4 pick in last year’s NBA draft — scored just two points in the first half after he committed two early fouls but finished with 19. With Murray, Perkins, Connor McCaffery (12 points) and Payton Sandfort (12 points off the bench), the Hawkeyes always had an answer.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Emilien’s absence

Emilien, who averages 2.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes, wore a walking boot on his right foot after he twisted his ankle in practice Friday. Willard said he will be out “awhile.”

Advertisement

Willard has praised Emilien’s performance even though he lacks flashy stats, but the graduate transfer from St. Francis (N.Y.) has been held back by injuries. Emilien sprained his ankle earlier this season, then injured his toe during a loss to Tennessee on Dec. 11. Maryland’s frontcourt lacks depth, and Emilien’s absence exacerbated the issue Sunday. He typically serves as the primary backup for Scott and Reese.

“You look at his stats, and you don’t think he’s that valuable, but he’s probably the most valuable guy we have,” Willard said.

Pavlo Dziuba and Caelum Swanton-Rodger came off the bench, but Willard used them sparingly — less than two minutes apiece.

Reese ran into foul trouble, picking up his third early in the second half and his fourth with about eight minutes to go. Willard opted for a smaller lineup during a critical late-game stretch — and that group kept the deficit from growing but didn’t chip away at the margin.

Advertisement

“I feel like the fouls I got were kind of tick-tack fouls that I shouldn’t have done,” Reese said. “I feel like it slowed me down a little bit on offense and confidence-wise.”

Goldstein returns

A year ago, longtime Maryland fan Stan Goldstein went into cardiac arrest while watching the Terps play at Iowa. After he collapsed behind the Maryland bench, emergency medicine personnel at Carver-Hawkeye Arena sprinted to him. They performed CPR and shocked Goldstein’s heart before he was taken to a hospital. Goldstein credits those staffers — led by Azeemuddin Ahmed, medical director of Carver-Hawkeye Arena — for saving his life.

Goldstein, 76, has recovered and continues to attend Maryland basketball games — sitting in his courtside seat at home and traveling to road matchups. He had dinner Saturday night at an Italian restaurant in Iowa City with Ahmed and other members of the emergency medical team. Goldstein watched Sunday’s game from the row behind where he sat last year, and Goldstein said, “Nobody is sitting in that seat.”

During an early timeout, Iowa recognized Goldstein, Ahmed and other staffers who provided care that day. They received a standing ovation as the school highlighted the importance of CPR training.

Standing ovation for Stan and the medical staff pic.twitter.com/JSrfMA554K — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) January 15, 2023

GiftOutline Gift Article