No. 9 Terps, sharpened by Diamond Miller, overwhelm Rutgers again

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The previous time Maryland played, Diamond Miller had to calm herself down. She was angry after she couldn’t overcome a slow start in the No. 9 Terrapins’ narrow loss at No. 6 Indiana — and was still venting postgame. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Sunday, there was no slow start — and no danger of a loss. Miller barely played in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins cruised to an 80-56 victory over Rutgers at Xfinity Center. Maryland, which led nearly the whole way, improved to 4-0 after a loss.

“[Miller] set the tone for us,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the practice she had yesterday to really set the tone in the way she played today. I thought she just played one of her most complete games on both ends of the floor. She was very upset [after Thursday’s loss at Indiana] and kind of understanding that trust that she’s got to get with her teammates.”

Advertisement

Miller started fast Sunday and didn’t let up. She finished with a do-everything stat line of 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals and a block. Maryland (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) forced 23 turnovers — including 17 in the first half, which ended with the Terps up 44-28 — to overwhelm the Scarlet Knights (8-11, 2-5).

Rutgers entered the game ranked last in the conference at 21.2 turnovers per game. The Terps had turned the Scarlet Knights over 22 times during a 78-67 road win Jan. 2.

“It’s not that complicated: You want to throw it to the red jerseys, not the white jerseys,” Rutgers Coach Coquese Washington quipped.

Rutgers again struggled mightily against Maryland’s press defense. Simply getting the ball across half-court was a challenge, and the Terps scored 19 points off turnovers. Maryland nabbed 14 steals and attempted 26 more shots.

Advertisement

“I think pressing gets us going,” forward Brinae Alexander said. “When we kind of sit back out of our press, we kind of get a little stagnant — a little lazy, to be harsh. But I think being in the press gives us momentum.”

Added guard Abby Meyers: “What we’re learning about ourselves every day is that we can really defend and get really great momentum. … That’s going to help us down the stretch when we play really good teams and we have to get stops.”

On the opposite end, Maryland’s offense came fairly easily as Rutgers was often out of sorts. Four players scored in double figures, with Alexander leading the way with 20 points off the bench. Meyers had 10 first-quarter points before finishing with 14 points and seven assists. Shyanne Sellers had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Maryland managed just 11 assists against 16 turnovers in the loss to Indiana that left Miller steamed. That changed Sunday, when the Terps had 24 assists against 11 turnovers.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

1,000-point club

Alexander hit a three-pointer late in the third quarter to reach 1,000 career points. The first-year Terp transferred from Vanderbilt, where she scored 841 points in four seasons. After a three-game slump, she got back on track with 15 points at Indiana and kept rolling against the Scarlet Knights: Her six three-pointers are the most a Maryland player has made this season.

Advertisement

Players on the bench had implored Alexander to shoot earlier in the game, and they erupted when she reached 1,000.

“Credit to my teammates for finding me and getting me open looks,” Alexander said. “... I didn’t know exactly if I was one or two points shy. ... But the bench was screaming at me, and I was like, ‘Well, I guess I’ll shoot it.’ ”

Freshmen get in

Maryland’s freshmen haven’t gotten much time on the floor, but Sunday’s large first-half lead allowed Frese to get the newbies some minutes. Mila Reynolds and Gia Cooke checked in during the second quarter — much earlier than usual. They combined to play 12 minutes and score two points.

“We’re trying to get them there,” Frese said. “At least we had the opportunity to be able to do that and trying to spot [rest] them and get other people [rest] and kind of see if they can build some trust and what we need them to be able to do. So it’s been a journey.

Advertisement

“Our freshmen are taking longer than expected. Usually by January ... you should be in some kind of rotation and some kind of flow. So we need them. We have high expectations for them.”

The road ahead

Maryland visits Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) on Thursday before heading to Nebraska (11-7, 3-4) for a showdown next Sunday. That will end the Terps’ easiest stretch of the Big Ten schedule. Maryland will face three ranked teams — No. 17 Michigan, No. 12 Iowa and No. 3 Ohio State — over its following four games.

GiftOutline Gift Article