NFL playoffs live updates Games continue with Bills-Dolphins, Vikings-Giants, Bengals-Ravens

It undoubtedly will be another emotional day for the Bills and their fans. Buffalo hosts the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., in an opening-round AFC playoff game Sunday, one day after safety Damar Hamlin visited the team at its training facility.

The Bills have not said whether Hamlin, 24, will attend Sunday’s game. It has been 13 days since he collapsed after making a first-quarter tackle during the Bills’ game at Cincinnati and suffered cardiac arrest on the field. He was discharged Wednesday from a Buffalo hospital, two days after being released from a Cincinnati hospital and transferred to Buffalo. He is continuing his recovery at home and under the team’s care.