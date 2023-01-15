The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL playoffs live updates Games continue with Bills-Dolphins, Vikings-Giants, Bengals-Ravens

Key updates
Damar Hamlin says he’ll support Bills ‘from home’ Sunday
Bills to host Dolphins on what promises to be another emotional day in Orchard Park
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs the ball under pressure during the first half the game against the New England Patriots in Week 18. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
By
, 
and 
 
clock iconUpdated 1 min ago

After the San Francisco 49ers’ defeat of the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers’ meltdown loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars kicked things off Saturday, the first round of the NFL playoffs continues Sunday with three games. The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Eastern time, and the New York Giants face the Vikings in Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. At night, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will play a rematch of their Week 18 matchup in Cincinnati.

Here’s what to know

  • The Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Bills. Tagovailoa still hasn’t been cleared after he was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 16. Backup Teddy Bridgewater has been dealing with knee and finger injuries, and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson will get the start. That doesn’t bode well for the Dolphins, but don’t forget the strength of their receiving corps, no matter who’s under center.
  • The Vikings this season were the first team in NFL history to win 13 games and have a negative point differential. And no one expected the Giants to make the playoffs so soon after they pressed the reset button last offseason. Each team boasts a rookie head coach who deserves real credit, and the matchup might be the hardest to predict of the entire weekend of games.
  • The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson yet again, which won’t help their chances against the division-rival Bengals. In October, the Ravens won the first matchup of the season between the two teams by a score of 19-17. That was with a healthy Jackson and before the Bengals really began to gel. The two teams played again in Week 18, a 27-16 Bengals win. To get past Cincinnati this time, the Ravens’ best hope is a defense that hit its stride after the midseason trade for Roquan Smith.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

The Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Bills. Tagovailoa still hasn’t been cleared after he was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 16. Backup Teddy Bridgewater has been dealing with knee and finger injuries, and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson will get the start. That doesn’t bode well for the Dolphins, but don’t forget the strength of their receiving corps, no matter who’s under center.
The Vikings this season were the first team in NFL history to win 13 games and have a negative point differential. And no one expected the Giants to make the playoffs so soon after they pressed the reset button last offseason. Each team boasts a rookie head coach who deserves real credit, and the matchup might be the hardest to predict of the entire weekend of games.
The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson yet again, which won’t help their chances against the division-rival Bengals. In October, the Ravens won the first matchup of the season between the two teams by a score of 19-17. That was with a healthy Jackson and before the Bengals really began to gel. The two teams played again in Week 18, a 27-16 Bengals win. To get past Cincinnati this time, the Ravens’ best hope is a defense that hit its stride after the midseason trade for Roquan Smith.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
MarkMaske
DesBieler
Cindy Boren

1/3

End of carousel
Loading...