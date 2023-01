NFL playoffs live updates Games continue with Bills-Dolphins, Vikings-Giants, Bengals-Ravens

Earlier this week, Adam Kilgore wrote about the questions and anxiety circling in Baltimore around Lamar Jackson’s status. Receiver Sammy Watkins spoke candidly about his desire for Jackson to play and the level to which that would elevate the Ravens. “He’s got an opportunity to win a Super Bowl,” Watkins said. “I hope he hobbles back out there. … Put him out for the pass plays, and don’t run him at all. But you never know. That could be wrong. I’m being very selfish right now, just to want him to be out on the field. But, man, what a great thing it would be to see [No.] 8 touch the field this Sunday, and we go out there and blow them out. But that’s for Lamar and everybody else to figure out. Hope miraculously something happens, somebody reach out to him, whether it’s a coach or somebody, and he decides to play.”