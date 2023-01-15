NFL playoffs live updates Games continue with Bills-Dolphins, Vikings-Giants, Bengals-Ravens

After the San Francisco 49ers’ defeat of the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers’ meltdown loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars kicked things off Saturday, the first round of the NFL playoffs continues Sunday with three games. The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Eastern time, and the New York Giants face the Vikings in Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. At night, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will play a rematch of their Week 18 matchup in Cincinnati.
