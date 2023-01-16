The Bills won ugly vs. the Dolphins. The Bengals might not be so forgiving.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott lauded his team for “figuring out” how to win its duel with the Miami Dolphins, whom oddsmakers made two-touchdown underdogs Sunday. What mattered then was the result: Buffalo held on for a 34-31 victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What also matters, as the Bills prepare for what is expected to be an emotional rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round Sunday, is how they nearly didn’t win.

The Bills’ mistakes, especially on offense, cost them. And before they could examine the film, McDermott urged his players to learn from the win.

“We need to take some valuable lessons from this game right here — some big-time valuable lessons,” he told his players in the locker room afterward. “We can’t expect to do that again and get a win out of it.”

The Bills jumped to an early 17-0 lead, but they uncharacteristically helped the Dolphins climb back by committing three turnovers that all led to scores. Josh Allen was also sacked seven times, tying his career high.

Allen, who hadn’t thrown more than one interception in a playoff game before Sunday, threw his first in the second quarter, when cornerback Xavien Howard picked off a deep ball for John Brown down the right sideline and ran it back 49 yards, setting up a Miami field goal.

“I thought we could’ve made a better decision there,” McDermott told reporters Monday afternoon. “I think Josh would agree, and I think he’s already agreed to that.”

Minutes later, Allen targeted Cole Beasley on a hitch route, but the ball bounced off the wide receiver’s chest and into the arms of safety Jevon Holland. The Dolphins found the end zone four plays later.

“Just coming back to the ball a little bit more with extension with our hands,” McDermott cited as the needed fix.

Then came Buffalo’s first play of the third quarter, when safety Eric Rowe darted through the line untouched on a blitz to sack Allen and knock the ball loose. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler recovered it and scored.

“We did everything we could in some ways to hand that game over,” McDermott said. “We were up 17-3, and we got to do a better job with that. I trust our players that they’ll get that done.”

The Dolphins blitzed at the fourth-highest rate (36.2 percent of opponent drop-backs) in the regular season and turned it up even more Sunday (39.6 percent), according to TruMedia Sports.

“We knew that was one of the things they like to do,” Beasley said. “I feel like they did it a lot more early than they did it later. In the second half, they kind of switched it up a little bit. Then they got back to it toward the end. That’s something we should be able to take advantage of. I think we did for the most part.”

The only team that blitzed more this past weekend: the Bengals, who blitzed the Baltimore Ravens on 50 percent of their drop-backs to help secure a 24-17 win.

The Dolphins are also known for playing a lot of their defensive snaps with a single-high safety. But against Buffalo, according to TruMedia, they played cover-zero — man coverage without help from a deep safety — on 18.9 percent of their plays, their second-highest rate this season.

Buffalo took a number of shots deep downfield to capitalize and often succeeded. Stefon Diggs, for one, pulled in a 52-yard completion. But when a later deep throw to Khalil Shakir on third and long was ruled incomplete after replay review, the Bills punted on fourth down and Miami returner Cedrick Wilson Jr. ran it back 50 yards, setting up another Miami field goal.

“Yeah, we definitely had some opportunities, and we wanted to take advantage of that,” Allen said Sunday. “If they wanted to play no safety high — they played a lot of [cover-]zero today, which we kind of expected — I thought we had some good answers, some really good plays and, again, some not so great ones that we got to clean up. And that’s on my shoulders.”

As the Bills get ready for the Bengals, many players have said they feel as if a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

Safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the team’s Week 17 game in Cincinnati, is back home. Hamlin received CPR and his heart was shocked back into rhythm on the field before he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. He spent a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, then was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center to continue his rehabilitation.

Hamlin was discharged Wednesday and returned to the team’s facility for the first time over the weekend to reunite with teammates during their final walk-through before facing Miami.

“It brought smiles and happy tears to everybody in the building,” safety Dean Marlowe said. “… Actually seeing him in person, it was amazing, man. Every guy on the team just was so happy to see him.”

Knowing Hamlin is improving and back home has provided peace of mind as the Bills prepare for the Bengals.

But the stakes have been raised this time around, and as the Bills were reminded Sunday, home-field advantage doesn’t spare mistakes.

“You’re always trying to adjust, whether it’s defensively, offensively or special teams, and I’m confident in our offensive staff,” McDermott said. “And it’s never just one player or one play; it’s usually a combination of things. So we’ve got to do a better job overall to make sure that doesn’t happen going forward.”

