Boys’ basketball Top 20: Patriot and Paul VI impress, near and far

About 350 miles northeast of Washington, in Springfield, Massachusetts, several local basketball teams spent the weekend playing on one of the high school game’s biggest stages: the Spalding Hoophall Classic. The five-day event consistently features some of the best boys’ and girls’ teams from across the country, including several D.C. representatives.

On the boys’ side this year, DeMatha and Paul VI took care of business. The Panthers beat New Jersey’s Roselle Catholic and the Stags topped Bishop Loughlin from New York.

Closer to home, the game of the week in Northern Virginia featured two teams that know each other well. Rivals Battlefield and Patriot faced each other five times last year, with the Bobcats winning the final matchup in the state semifinals.

On Friday, the teams met for the first time this year. Battlefield, sporting an undefeated record, couldn’t keep their special start alive, as the Pioneers got a cathartic 74-62 victory. Both teams remain in our Top 20 rankings.

Records through Sunday.

1. Gonzaga (16-0) Last ranked: 1

The Eagles picked up two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference wins last week, pounding No. 9 Bishop McNamara and St. Mary’s Ryken.

2. Paul VI (15-1) LR: 3

Junior Ben Hammond finished with 19 points and six assists as the Panthers earned a big WCAC win at DeMatha.

3. Bullis (15-1) LR: 4

The Bulldogs won two conferences games last week, beating Episcopal and Georgetown Prep.

4. St. John’s (15-1) LR: 2

The Cadets dropped their first game of the season, losing to No. 13 Good Counsel at home.

5. Sidwell Friends (11-3) LR: 5

The Quakers were off last week but face a big test against No. 6 Jackson-Reed on Thursday.

6. Jackson-Reed (17-4) LR: 6

The Tigers beat two D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association teams before falling to John Marshall, the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps.

7. Hayfield (11-1) LR: 7

The Hawks picked up wins against Mount Vernon, Edison and Potomac (Va.).

8. Patriot (12-2) LR: 8

The Pioneers topped No. 12 Battlefield, 74-62, in a battle of Northern Virginia rivals.

9. Bishop McNamara (14-4) LR: 9

The Mustangs lost to No. 1 Gonzaga early in the week but picked up three weekend wins to bounce back.

10. DeMatha (12-5) LR: 11

The Stags lost to No. 2 Paul VI but beat Bishop Ireton and Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.).

11. Wise (12-0) LR: 12

The Pumas continued to cruise, beating rival Eleanor Roosevelt and then routing Northwestern.

12. Battlefield (15-1) LR: 10

The Bobcats’ brilliant, undefeated start was halted by No. 8 Patriot.

13. Good Counsel (12-5) LR: 14

The Falcons had a wild week of WCAC play, losing to St. Mary’s Ryken but handing No. 4 St. John’s its first loss.

14. St. Andrew’s (11-3) LR: 17

The Lions have won 11 of their last 12 games.

15. Riverdale Baptist (13-1) LR: 18

The Crusaders won two games by 30-plus points last week.

16. Theodore Roosevelt (17-1) LR: 13

The Rough Riders lost for the first time last week, falling to Pittsburgh’s Imani Christian Academy.

17. Shabach Christian (17-5) LR: NR

The Eagles have wins over No. 13 Good Counsel, Glenelg Country and St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes this winter.

18. Meade (10-1) LR: 19

The Mustangs topped Chesapeake Science and Northeast last week.

19. Damascus (11-0) LR: 20

The Swarmin’ Hornets blew out Rockville and Clarksburg last week.

20. Oxon Hill (11-1) LR: NR

The Clippers’ only loss this winter came on the road against Fairmont Heights.

Dropped out: No. 15 Churchill, No. 16 South County

On the bubble: Alexandria City, Churchill, Friendship Tech, Gaithersburg, Whitman

