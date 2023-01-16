NFL playoffs live updates Cowboys take early lead vs. Tom Brady and Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Dallas Cowboys are seeking their first postseason victory on the road in three decades when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a first-round NFC playoff game here Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The Cowboys last won on the road in the postseason on Jan. 17, 1993 when they beat the 49ers at Candlestick Park in the NFC championship game. They had four more victories this season than the Buccaneers did. But they are the NFC’s fifth seed as a wild-card team, while the Buccaneers won the dreadful NFC South and secured the No. 4 seed. It was the first losing season of quarterback Tom Brady’s NFL career, and the Bucs became the sixth team in league history to reach the playoffs with a below-.500 mark.