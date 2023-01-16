NFL playoffs live updates Cowboys take early lead vs. Tom Brady and Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have already met once this season, in a Week 1 game in which Dallas looked totally overmatched. The Bucs came away with a 19-3 victory, but both teams have evolved since that point. The Cowboys withstood Dak Prescott’s absence after a thumb injury and remained in the hunt in the ultra-competitive NFC East until Week 18. But they ended their year with a dud against the Commanders. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, slogged to an 8-9 record that was good enough to win the NFC South.
