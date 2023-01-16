The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL playoffs live updates Cowboys take early lead vs. Tom Brady and Bucs

Cowboys seek their first road playoff win in 30 years as they face Bucs
Tom Brady warms up ahead of Monday night's playoff game vs. the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
clock iconUpdated 6 min ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have already met once this season, in a Week 1 game in which Dallas looked totally overmatched. The Bucs came away with a 19-3 victory, but both teams have evolved since that point. The Cowboys withstood Dak Prescott’s absence after a thumb injury and remained in the hunt in the ultra-competitive NFC East until Week 18. But they ended their year with a dud against the Commanders. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, slogged to an 8-9 record that was good enough to win the NFC South.

Here’s what to know

  • Monday’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and is broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. The visiting Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites.
  • The Cowboys are 0-7 all-time against Tom Brady and 0-2 against his Bucs teams. Dallas also has a historically bad record in road playoff games. But other numbers do work in the Cowboys’ favor: Their defense was excellent this season at pressuring opposing passers, and Brady struggled all year against pressure.
  • Brady’s future will be a major talking point throughout the game. The quarterback’s first retirement was short-lived, and he hasn’t given a concrete answer about his plans after the Bucs’ run comes to an end — but there’s still a chance this is the last we see of the all-time great.
