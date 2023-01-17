Australian Open bans Russian, Belarusian flags after incident with fans

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennis Australia banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after a Russian flag was displayed courtside during a first-round women’s singles match Monday between Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine and Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open,” the national governing body that organizes the Grand Slam event said in a statement Tuesday. “Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside. The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

The Russian flag was displayed on a fence behind Court 14 at Melbourne Park as Baindl won the match in three sets. Later Monday, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev was presented a Russian flag to autograph after his straight-sets win over American Marcos Giron. Players from Russia and Belarus can compete in the Australian Open, the first of the year’s four major tournaments, but cannot do so under the name of their country or under its flag. That practice has been common since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February. Among the Grand Slams, Wimbledon alone banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing altogether, leading to the men’s and women’s professional tours to strip the tournament of its world ranking points.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, had said in a social media post Monday that he “strongly” condemned the display of the flag and called for Tennis Australia to enforce the tournament’s neutral flag policy.

Ukrainian fans told the Age, a local newspaper in Australia, that they had summoned police and security out of their belief that Russian supporters were intimidating Baindl. “This is profoundly unsafe. The war is ongoing,” one fan told the newspaper. “It’s a small court. The guys were extremely close to the players. So there was an element of what I felt was intimidation.”

One of the Russian boosters told the Age that they were merely expressing support for Rakhimova, who had only her mother in her supporters’ box. “People can view that as being obnoxious, but we were just being your normal supporters,” said Eugene Routman, a 36-year-old fan who wore a “Mother Russia” T-shirt that bore the image of a shirtless Vladimir Putin with devil horns on horseback. “There was no ridiculing or disrespect.”

Routman, who said he was born in Moscow but moved to Australia when he was 5, added: “Sport has nothing to do with politics, and politics should have nothing to do with sport. It’s a tennis game. You’re punishing the tennis players who probably are against the war but they can’t speak because Russia’s not a democracy.”

Jancinta Allen, acting premier of Melbourne’s Victorian state government, praised the decision by Tennis Australia. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is abhorrent,” she said, according to the BBC. “It breaches international human rights obligations. It’s been enabled and supported by Belarus. [This] sends a very, very clear message that human rights are important, whether it’s in sport or more broadly in our community.”

Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Belarus, told reporters that, while she prefers to keep politics and sports separate, she understands Tennis Australia’s decision.

“I mean, if everyone feels better this way, then it’s okay,” said Sabalenka, the tournament’s fifth seed. “I have zero control on it. What can I say? They did it. Okay. No flags? No flags.”

