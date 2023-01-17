Caps can’t find a goal late, end up with a deflating loss to the Wild

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After another lineup shake-up — this one highlighted by a surprising demotion for center Evgeny Kuznetsov — followed a frantic comeback win the night before, the tired Washington Capitals remained in the hunt late in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But their closing push never yielded a tying goal, and the Wild’s empty-netter in the final minute sealed the Capitals’ 4-2 loss at Capital One Arena.

Playing its second game in as many nights after erasing a three-goal deficit to claim a 4-3 overtime win Monday at the New York Islanders, Washington could not solve Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (34 saves) in the final period despite putting 14 shots on net and managing numerous high-danger chances. The Capitals’ best opportunity came with less than three minutes left, but Gustavsson denied a shot by Marcus Johansson from the goal line when he kicked the puck away with the heel of his right skate.

Advertisement

Washington (24-17-6) had failed to capitalize on two power-play chances early in the third; that unit is 0 for 13 over the past six games. The Capitals, who suffered their fourth regulation loss in their past six games, begin a three-game trip Thursday at Arizona before visiting Vegas on Saturday and defending champion Colorado next Tuesday.

Washington had the lead in the second period, but the Wild (25-14-4) scored three times — on nearly identical shots — to take command.

After Dylan Strome put Washington ahead 2-1 with a top-notch, top-shelf redirection of a pass from Martin Fehervary at 5:05 of the second, Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin tied it at 13:12 with a shot from the right side that beat heavily screened netminder Charlie Lindgren (18 saves). The goal came on the Wild’s eighth shot on net.

Advertisement

The Wild, which hadn’t played since Saturday, grabbed a 3-2 lead when defenseman Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the period with 1:45 left — on a shot from the right point that Lindgren was unable to see because of the traffic in front of him. Spurgeon had scored an eerily similar goal 50 seconds into the period to tie it at 1 on the Wild’s fourth shot on goal.

Joel Eriksson Ek hit the empty net to end it at 19:06 of the third.

Fehervary had opened the scoring with 1:03 left in the first period by converting a give-and-go with captain Alex Ovechkin. It was his fourth goal of the season and just the second time in the past eight games that Washington scored first.

Before all of that, Washington Coach Peter Laviolette shuffled his lineup again, bringing center Lars Eller and winter Nicolas Aube-Kubel back into the fray. Eller was a healthy scratch Monday; he replaced Nic Dowd, who was injured in the first period against the Islanders. Aube-Kubel had been a healthy scratch for the previous four games. Winger Anthony Mantha was pushed out of the lineup, a healthy scratch for the third time in the past five games.

Advertisement

Laviolette also sent a message with his line combinations: Kuznetsov was demoted to the fourth line, with Eller on the third. Aube-Kubel was the first-line right wing, and Conor Sheary dropped to the third with Eller and T.J. Oshie.

Capitals lines vs Wild (wow oh wow):



Ovechkin-Strome-NAK

Milano-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-Eller-Oshie

Johansson-Kuznetsov-Hathaway



Gustafsson-TvR

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-Fehervary



Lindgren — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 17, 2023

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Demoted

Kuznetsov’s demotion was a shocking twist. The Russian center is second on the team with 37 points and leads the way with 31 assists but has had a lackluster stretch of late. He still appeared on the power play and penalty kill Tuesday, but after being held off the scoresheet in 18 minutes 15 seconds of ice time, Kuznetsov has one assist in the past six games. His most recent goal came Dec. 29 against Ottawa.

Dowd out ‘for a bit’

Dowd suffered a lower-body injury in the first period Monday and did not return. Laviolette said Tuesday that he would be out “for a bit.” He has 10 goals and nine assists in 44 games and plays a pivotal role as a shutdown center.

GiftOutline Gift Article