Warriors return to White House, meet with Biden after passing on Trump

Vice President Harris welcomed her hometown Golden State Warriors back to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship. To open the news conference, Harris addressed the storms that have ravaged communities in California before she transitioned to an introduction of President Biden and the Warriors, who returned to the White House for the first time since meeting with President Barack Obama in February 2016.

“As a very proud daughter of Oakland, California, it gives me immense personal pride as the vice president of the United States to say, ‘Dub Nation is in the house!’ ” she said. “My family and my Bay Area friends are among the many who are gathered here to congratulate our Golden State Warriors, the 2022 NBA champions.”

During his speech, Biden highlighted the team’s star players, its front-office personnel and Coach Steve Kerr. He commended Kerr and the players for their support of voting rights and stances against racism and gun violence. Curry later spoke of the franchise’s connection to Biden, drawing a line between its roots in Philadelphia and the president’s origins in Scranton, Pa. He presented the president and vice president with jerseys, giving Biden a No. 46 and Harris a No. 1.

Some new pieces for the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/1fpesW6BAs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2023

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre welcomed Kerr and Curry to the lectern ahead of the daily press briefing, where Curry said he thanked Biden for the administration’s efforts to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison. He said they also spoke about gun violence prevention.

The Warriors were the second NBA championship team to visit the White House since President Donald Trump left office in January 2021. That November, the Milwaukee Bucks visited four months after winning the title; they were the first NBA champions to do so since November 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated with Obama. (The Los Angeles Lakers did not visit Biden at the White House to celebrate their 2020 championship because of scheduling conflicts and coronavirus protocols.)

The Toronto Raptors won the championship in 2019 and chose not to visit Trump. The Warriors won in 2017 and 2018 and skipped White House trips in favor of other activities.

Following the 2017 title, after Curry and his teammates said they wouldn’t go to the White House and Trump later uninvited them, the Warriors instead visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture with local schoolchildren in February 2018. After the Warriors’ 2018 championship, they instead visited Obama at his Washington office in January 2019.

During the Trump administration, some championship teams from other leagues did not make White House visits; that includes the North Carolina men’s and the South Carolina women’s basketball teams in 2017, both of whom cited scheduling conflicts. In some cases, teams from sports whose champions were invited by previous administrations were not invited by Trump’s; in others, some players skipped the White House visit as their teammates made the trip.

