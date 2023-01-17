Time is on Madison’s side as the Warhawks girls slow rival Oakton

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Madison junior Avery Griepentrog crossed half court, stood on Oakton’s Cougar logo and held the ball at her hip. The halt in the action, with four minutes left in the third quarter Tuesday night, wasn’t planned, nor was it aesthetically pleasing. But it spelled the beginning of the end for rival Oakton, which fell to the visiting Warhawks, 20-15, in Vienna.

“There wasn’t really a plan — we just kind of had to go with the groove,” senior Kayla Dixon said of her team’s play style in the second half. “There was no need to stress. All we had to do was move it around.”

Sixty seconds passed. Grins appeared on the faces of the Warhawks (13-2, 3-0 Concorde District), who stood around the perimeter, passing infrequently. Madison had led 15-11 at halftime, having employed a slightly faster version of the same tactic. But this was something else.

More time elapsed. The home crowd booed and pleaded for a shot clock, which is not used in Virginia public schools. The Madison bench clapped and hooted, enjoying every second.

With the game clock under 10 seconds, the Warhawks swung the ball to Dixon, who hoisted the first shot attempt in nearly five minutes. Warhawks players were downright giddy, even as it clanked off the rim. They had outscored the Cougars (12-3, 1-2) in the quarter 1-0. A similar approach to the fourth sealed the win.

“I mean, it’s no fun,” Coach Kirsten Stone said of her team’s style. “But this was a big game, and I think they did really well.”

Coaches universally attest to the grind of district play, but few have a better claim than the six Concorde programs, even though Tuesday’s second half more closely resembled a walk-through than a crucial battle for seeding.

“We’ve practiced hard for every game,” said Dixon, who led her team with 10 points. “We know our district is really good, especially this year.”

For years, Oakton’s intensity, high-IQ play and adept outside shooting have led to deep postseason runs and, in 2012, a state title. These days, a non-negligible percentage of the area’s coaches — including the entire Madison staff — played or coached under Oakton’s Fred Priester, whose 773 wins rank second in state history.

But no branch off Priester’s tree has found as much success as Madison’s. Over the past 3½ years, the Warhawks are 78-2 against fellow public schools; in March, they won their third straight state title. Even following the graduation of eight seniors, including All-Met first-team twins Grace and Alayna Arnolie, Madison has remained nearly unimpeachable.

Though the Warhawks feel there hasn’t been a precipitous drop in talent this season, virtually every player’s role has expanded. With a daunting nondistrict schedule that included two private schools (their only losses), Stone challenged her players to work through their discomfort.

On Tuesday night, they felt perfectly comfortable.

“We just needed to stay calm,” senior Adeline Suryabudi said.

