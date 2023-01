The Lerner family is selling the Washington Nationals. Or maybe just a share of the team. Or maybe nothing at all!

Pitchers and catchers report for most teams in less than a month, and there are plenty of questions about a rather wacky MLB offseason that was expected to include the sale of the Nats — but now almost certainly will not. With that, I’ve asked Chelsea Janes, our national baseball writer, to join me for a Q&A session. We’ll begin answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday — but feel free to submit questions early below.