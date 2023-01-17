Nyckoles Harbor clocks nation’s top time in his first run of the season

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his first meet of the season after football season, Nyckoles Harbor reminded spectators why he’s one of the most talked about athletes in the country. The Archbishop Carroll senior arrived at the VA Showcase in Virginia Beach on Friday thinking it would be a good opportunity to warm up for the rest of the season. After playing in the Under Armour All-America football game in Orlando on Jan. 3, he was eager to begin training for track.

But for Harbor, training can also mean running some of the best times in the nation — including the U.S. No. 1 performance in the 300 meters at 33.90 seconds.

“It was the first 33 of the season, so I got the crowd going crazy with that,” said Harbor, who had to wait for two more heats to finish before finding out he had won the event. “When we realized we won … I ran off the track and gave my dad a hug, and it was go time after that.”

Harbor shaved nearly a second off his personal record of 34.71 set at last year’s D.C. State Athletic Association indoor championship. But his work wasn’t done yet.

He returned Saturday with teammates hungry to break the 4x200 record. Although they barely missed that mark, the Lions dominated the event in 1:26.42 for the No. 4 time in the nation.

“What I’m hoping to pass on is greatness,” Harbor said of his goals for the team before he graduates. “Archbishop Carroll is now a dynasty. We created a dynasty.”

Harbor — a five-star football player who also plans to compete at the next level in track — has said he will announce his college decision Feb. 1. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has his pick among dozens of offers from Power Five schools.

Harbor and Carroll weren’t the only local participants to stand out this past weekend. Bullis put its relay prowess on full display by breaking the all-time mixed 4x400 record on Saturday. Myla Greene, Mickey Green, Sage Hinton and Quincy Wilson ran in 3:31.47 to shatter the record set in 2018 by Nansemond Valley, which finished second behind the Bulldogs.

— Aaron Credeur

Ice hockey

When Matt Revkin signed on to be the coach of the Bullis hockey team, he had one goal in mind — to build pride in the program.

For the past couple of years, the Bulldogs have traditionally been in the bottom half of the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey Division and Interstate Athletic Conference standings.

To reach his goal, Revkin built up the schedule to include six additional games for a season total of 21. He also hired a strength and conditioning coach specific to hockey, as well as goaltender coaches who work with netminders Troy Wright and Andrew Vassa.

The biggest change, however, is that Revkin is also a teacher at the school (his class is in entrepreneurship). His presence on campus — combined with gear the team was provided to wear around school — has given the hockey program more visibility.

“My kids now feel like they are an integral part of this campus,” Revkin said.

Behind Wright in goal and defensive pillars Davian Peretti, Avery Brown, Ethan Liu and Cooper Keuhl, Bullis was able to hold IAC powerhouse Landon to just one goal in their league matchup on Wednesday. Despite a 1-0 loss, the close play showed the Bulldogs are true competitors within the league this year.

The Bulldogs sit in fifth in the MAPHL’s 11-team AA division and have a tough final five games, including matchups against heavy hitters St. John’s, Gonzaga and Georgetown Prep.

“Playing Landon close gave us a lot of confidence, and I’m hoping all of this helps us push through the rest of our schedule,” Revkin said.

— Hayley Salvatore

Wrestling

On Saturday at Grapple at the Brook, a 15-team meet held at Springbrook High in Silver Spring, a new group found itself out in front of the bunch from the Old Line State. The Northwest Jaguars scored 182 points to finish second behind Cape Henlopen of Delaware, well ahead of Clarksburg (158 points), Whitman (155.5) and the host Blue Devils (146.5).

Northwest, 6-0 in duals, had individual champions in sophomores Fernando Mejia Jr. (145-pounds) and Ivan Carrillo (182). Nine of the Jaguars placed, six of whom were the champion or runner-up of their weight class.

“We’re one step away from being a top team,” said Coach Mauro Beteta, who graduated from Northwest in 2015 and Maryland in 2019. “This year might be our year.”

Last year Churchill was the only team to beat the Jaguars, who haven’t won a region dual title since 2004. On Dec. 6, Northwest bested the Bulldogs on conditions after a 33-33 tie at the Rockville Rumble before finishing ahead of them last weekend. It’ll try to do it again at the sides’ head-to-head dual meet Wednesday in Potomac.

Elsewhere in the area, 44 wrestlers competed in the D.C. State Athletic Association’s girls’ invitational Saturday at Washington Latin, with Bell, in Columbia Heights, leading the 17 schools — from the District, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Fairfax counties and Delaware — with eight wrestlers. Einstein sophomore 144-pounder Kaia Condon was named most outstanding wrestler. … Paul VI dominated with 261.5 points at its Panther Invitational in Chantilly to beat out Independence (204), Centreville (184.5) and Langley (156), where senior 132-pounder Keegan McMahon and senior 215-pounder Brady Colbert won the lower and upper weight outstanding wrestler awards.

— Shane Connuck

Swimming

Jamie Grimes was a Metros champion in the 500-yard freestyle in the 1990s. He was a three-time all-American collegiate swimmer at the University of Virginia and a two-time U.S. Olympic trials qualifier in the 1500-meter freestyle over the course of his 17-year swimming career.

But for some at Walter Johnson, he’s just “Coach Jamie.”

“Some of the kids honestly didn’t even know that I swam and that I was that fast,” Grimes said. “They know I coach and they know I probably did swim, but I don’t really bring it up that much to them.”

For the past two decades, Grimes has turned the Wildcats into a steady force in Montgomery County. The girls are defending state champions and will look to repeat at the meet this year, while the boys will also bring talented swimmers to the team’s championship meets.

Some of the team’s more tenured swimmers know of Grimes’s previous swimming success. Occasionally, he calls on his experiences as a swimmer to relate to some of his state title-contending athletes.

“It’s been part of my life pretty much since I can remember, so it’s kind of where I am,” Grimes said.

If there’s one swimmer Grimes can relate most to, it’s senior Maren Conze. Three years ago, Grimes watched a freshman Conze emerge from the pool victorious in the same 500 freestyle race he won decades ago — one of her two individual wins at that meet.

Conze, Grimes and the Wildcats will look to return to the top of the podium this season with championship season just weeks away.

— Noah Ferguson

