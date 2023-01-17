Russell Gage taken to hospital after injury, Buccaneers say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a concussion and was being evaluated at a hospital for a possible neck injury suffered during Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC playoff game, Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bowles said during his postgame news conference that Gage had movement in his fingers. He did not provide further details.

Gage was injured after he absorbed a hit on an incomplete pass late in the Buccaneers’ 31-14 defeat. He was placed on a stretcher and was taken from the field on a cart.

Players from both teams gathered around Gage on the field while medical personnel cared for him. The game resumed after a delay and was completed.

The incident occurred two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed following a tackle during a Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin spent a week in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a Cincinnati hospital before being discharged and transferred to a Buffalo hospital.

He was discharged last week from Buffalo General Medical Center and is continuing his recovery at home and under the Bills’ care. He visited the Bills at the team’s training facility Saturday.

