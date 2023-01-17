Wrestling Top 10: Ryken stays on top, Battlefield up to No. 2 at midseason

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nearly every Battlefield wrestler won their first match at Battle at the Bridge in Woodbridge on Dec. 28, except sophomore Logan Exner. The 138-pounder had been pitted against the No. 1 seed, Chase Van Hoven of Brooke Point. But he still ended up joining his 1-0 teammates on the podium when the meet was finished: Exner won his next seven matches and took seventh place.

“He wanted to make sure he placed and put a name for himself,” senior Cooper Lockhart said. “He’s not a part of Battlefield, he is Battlefield. He can go and win the matches he’s not supposed to and place at tournaments where he might not.”

Exner’s finish secured the Bobcats second place at that measuring-stick meet of Virginia schools, behind only Brook Point. It was one of four invitational meets in which Battlefield has competed, and in all of them, it scored the highest of any D.C. area school or took the team title — most recently on Saturday, when the Bobcats blew away the field at the Panther Duals in Dumfries.

Lockhart, a Morgan State commit, hasn’t quite seen this level of success over his four years at the Haymarket school. But it’s not unprecedented for Battlefield, a program that as recently as 2018 won a state championship. Still, this group’s closeness is unique, and it all starts with Lockhart.

“Just how tight-knit this team is, is something I hadn’t seen before,” said Coach Mike Spudic, who has been at Battlefield for six years. “Cooper Lockhart is a very, very rare leader. He pushes the guys, but makes everything fun, and most of that cohesion is from him.”

While Battlefield — along with Robinson and Westfield — is making strides among Northern Virginia schools, St. Mary’s Ryken remains the top team in the area. The Knights, competing in more meets featuring schools from different states, finished second at the East Coast Catholic Classic in Richmond on Jan. 7, behind Baltimore’s Mount St. Joseph, and sent eight of their wrestlers to Beast of the East on Dec. 17.

All records are through Sunday.

1. St. Mary’s Ryken (7-2) Last ranked: 1

On Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Duals in Hampton, Va., the Knights took down defending Class 3 champion New Kent and perennial New Jersey state finalist St. Augustine Prep. Ryken remains unbeaten within the area.

2. Battlefield (7-0) LR: Not ranked

The Bobcats are emerging as a top team in Northern Virginia, winning the King of the Rock tournament, the Joe Verciglio Memorial tournament and placing second with the highest finish of a D.C. area school at Battle of the Bridge. On Saturday, they were victorious in dominant fashion at the Panther Duals, winning each of their five matches by an average of 73 to 4.2 points.

3. Paul VI (7-0) LR: 9

The Panthers had five individual champions and took first place out of 16 schools at their Panther Invitational in Chantilly on Saturday.

4. Chesapeake (27-4) LR: 6

The Cougars went 9-0 to secure the team title at the South River Duals, where they edged their rival Seahawks via tiebreaker for the second time this year. On Saturday, they took down Archbishop Spalding in a 37-36 match at the Cavalier Duals in Severn.

5. South River (29-5) LR: 4

The Seahawks won the Warrior Duals in La Plata on Dec. 17 and have been perfect in the area aside from their close losses to the Cougars.

6. Landon (7-2) LR: 3

The Bears defeated Lawrenceville (N.J.) and the Hill School (Pa.) at the Gilman Duals last weekend in Baltimore.

7. Robinson (6-0) LR: NR

The Rams finished second at the Verciglio tournament, where juniors Caden Smith (106 pounds), Tristan Corbin (138) and sophomore Robert Kucharczk (175) won individual titles.

8. Northwest (6-0) LR: NR

The Jaguars finished second with 182 points at Grapple at the Brook in Silver Spring this past weekend, the highest finish of any team in the area.

9. Archbishop Spalding (Not available) LR: 5

Spalding came in fifth out of 14 schools at its Cavalier Duals last weekend, trailing only Chesapeake of D.C.-area schools; the Cavs earned five wins, including over Annapolis, Huntingtown and DeMatha.

10. Westfield (5-2) LR: 2

The Bulldogs came in second at the King of the Rock tournament in Ashburn on Dec. 21, where senior Robert Rerras won the 138-pound title.

On the bubble: Northeast, North Point, Chantilly, Broadneck, Lake Braddock, Woodbridge

Dropped out: No. 7 Gonzaga, No. 8 Blair and No. 10 Fairfax

