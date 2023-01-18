Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three years into their rebuild under Coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders are more in flux than ever. Finding a new starting quarterback has become a nearly annual task, and this offseason won’t stray from tradition. The team also needs a new offensive coordinator and play caller after Scott Turner was fired a week ago, and the expected change in ownership could complicate the hiring process.

This week, Rivera is expected to meet with team owner Daniel Snyder to set the offseason budget and gain a clearer picture of the team’s direction — for at least the near future. Rivera and his staff have already formed a list of coordinator candidates and on Tuesday began the interview process with Pat Shurmur, the former coach of the New York Giants.

According to multiple people with knowledge of Washington’s plans, the team has also requested to interview Darrell Bevell, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator; Eric Studesville, Miami’s assistant head coach and running backs coach; and Charles London, the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach. Washington will also interview its quarterbacks coach.

Advertisement

The list could change, especially as other candidates come available, and the timetable may depend on the postseason, should Washington eye someone whose team is still in contention. Finding a play caller with a record of developing young quarterbacks is a priority, but the Commanders may not get their top choice. The potential ownership change could lead some candidates to view this job as a lame-duck position; new owners may want to start anew with the staff after next season.

Here’s a closer look at some of the known candidates, as well as others the team could consider.

Pat Shurmur

The 23-year NFL coaching veteran worked with Rivera for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2003 and was among the offensive coordinator candidates for Rivera’s staff with the Carolina Panthers in 2013.

Shurmur, 57, would offer Washington familiarity and experience. Rivera knows him well; he has 34 seasons of coaching experience, including time in the college ranks at Michigan and Stanford; and he has a long record of working with both young quarterbacks and veterans.

Advertisement

Shurmur was Donovan McNabb’s quarterbacks coach when the Eagles went to Super Bowl XXXIX and was their offensive coordinator during Nick Foles’s breakout season in 2013. He also was the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator when Case Keenum led them to the NFC championship game after defeating the New Orleans Saints with the “Minneapolis Miracle” in January 2018.

That season landed Shurmur NFL assistant coach of the year honors and set him up for the Giants’ head-coaching job. After two seasons working with first-round quarterback Daniel Jones, Shurmur was fired and landed with the Denver Broncos, where he lasted two seasons as play caller.

A person with knowledge of the Commanders’ thinking said the team isn’t favoring one particular offensive system. But Shurmur, like many of the team’s known candidates, is rooted in the West Coast offense, dating from his days on Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

“I’ve coached forever from that book,” he said in 2020. “I think when you look at offenses, though — we are all fond of the plays that work, but we as coaches are always trying to do the things our players do best.”

Denver hired Shurmur in part because of his penchant for big plays, a fact Washington’s staff surely eyed. The Giants had 143 plays of 20 or more yards from 2018 to 2019, the sixth most in the league in that span.

In his 13 seasons as a head coach or coordinator, Shurmur’s teams have gone 81-121 (.401), and only three times have his offenses cracked the top 10 in scoring.

Darrell Bevell

Bevell, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Green Bay Packers as an assistant and later the quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2005. He went on to become an offensive coordinator for the Vikings (2006-10), Seattle Seahawks (2011-17), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). In Jacksonville, he was Urban Meyer’s play caller and took over as interim coach. In 2022, Bevell was named quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator on Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins staff; the team runs a version of the West Coast offense.

Advertisement

Bevell has worked with top quarterbacks, including Brett Favre, Russell Willson (whom he scouted at Wisconsin), Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa.

As Wilson’s offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2017, Bevell helped the Seahawks go 72-39-1, claim two NFC championships (2013 and 2014) and win Super Bowl XLVIII.

Charles London

A former Duke running back, London, 48, has been the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

He started his NFL coaching career as a quality control coach for the Chicago Bears, spent a year (2010) as a pro scout for the Eagles, then returned to coaching as an offensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans (2011).

His bigger break came in 2012, when Bill O’Brien hired him as Penn State’s running backs coach. London followed O’Brien to the Houston Texans and later returned to Chicago to coach the Bears’ backs.

London lacks experience as a play caller and coordinator, but his knowledge of the running game aligns with Washington’s professed hope of becoming a run-first offense.

Eric Studesville

Studesville, 55, has spent 22 of his 26 seasons coaching in the NFL at the running backs position. His first stint was alongside Rivera, who was a defensive quality coach for the Bears when Studesville was their offensive quality control coach from 1997 to 2000. Studesville coached running backs for the Giants, Buffalo Bills and Broncos over a 16-year span.

Advertisement

In 2018, Studesville headed to Miami in the same role, and he and George Godsey were co-offensive coordinators in 2021.

Studesville is well-regarded in the league and especially among players. And though he also has roots primarily in the West Coast offense — having worked with play callers and coaches that include Sean Payton, Gary Kubiak and McDaniel — Studesville has worked in multiple systems, including the Air Coryell that served as the foundation for Turner’s offense.

Ken Zampese

The Commanders will consider their quarterbacks coach for the position and, like Shurmur, Ken Zampese, 55, boasts two important qualities: familiarity and experience. He has been in Washington for the entirety of Rivera’s tenure and spent last season working with Howell.

Zampese’s résumé includes six NFL teams, and he has worked primarily as an assistant and quarterbacks coach. He spent 13 seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterbacks coach before he was elevated to coordinator for 2016 and part of 2017.

Other names to watch

Pep Hamilton: The Texans’ quarterbacks coach was previously the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator (2013-15) and has 14 years of NFL coaching experience. Hamilton, 48, also coached Commanders receivers coach Drew Terrell at Stanford and worked with Commanders senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler with the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Joe Lombardi: Lombardi, 51, was recently fired from the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator job. He was previously the Lions’ play caller (2014-15) when Martin Mayhew was their general manager.

Curtis Modkins: The Vikings running backs coach and run game coordinator was previously the Bills’ offensive coordinator (2010-12) and was the running backs coach in Detroit when Mayhew was GM (2013-15). Modkins, 52, interviewed for the Eagles’ OC job in 2021.

Byron Leftwich: The D.C. native and former Woodson High quarterback has been Tom Brady’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should Leftwich, 43, and the Buccaneers part ways following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in the first round of the playoffs, a return home with the Commanders could be intriguing.

GiftOutline Gift Article