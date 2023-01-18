Florida recruit requests release after $13 million NIL deal falls through

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jaden Rashada has drawn headlines throughout his college recruitment over the past year, but the most recent news may be the most surprising. Rashada, a top quarterback from Pittsburg, Calif., reportedly requested to be released from his commitment to Florida this week, after a fundraising group associated with the school reneged on a $13 million name, image and likeness agreement with him.

One of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, Rashada last June committed to Miami before a report claimed that a prominent Hurricanes booster offered him a $9.5 million NIL deal to commit to the school. Both Rashada and the booster denied the report.

The quarterback flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida in November, reportedly swayed by a separate NIL deal exceeding $13 million. He agreed to terms on the deal with Gator Collective, an independent “fan club” that distributes money to Florida student-athletes, and he signed with the Gators on Dec. 21.

In the following weeks, Rashada posed for photos with other Florida signees at the Under Armour all-America game in Orlando, and he and his father complimented Florida Coach Billy Napier in interviews. But Rashada, who planned to enroll early, did not arrive in Gainesville alongside the Gators’ 16 early enrollees last week, casting doubts about his future.

Rashada’s arrival was contingent upon the $13 million deal, which was meant to be dispersed over four years, according to the Associated Press, which also reported that the Gator Collective’s financial backing for that sum fell through. Gator Collective terminated the agreement, and Florida coaches scrambled to salvage Rashada’s commitment. The collective offered Rashada a lesser seven-figure sum, according to the Athletic, but on Tuesday he requested Florida release him from his national letter of intent.

Rashada was the lone quarterback in Florida’s 2023 high school recruiting class, providing much-needed depth to a position that’s been depleted in recent months. Starter Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft last month, and backup Jalen Kitna was arrested Nov. 30 on child pornography charges and dismissed from the team two days later.

Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III started for Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17, but Miller struggled and the Gators lost to Oregon State, 30-3. Rashada was expected to compete with recent Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, one of the more high-profile signal callers to transfer this offseason, after Mertz committed to Florida last month.

