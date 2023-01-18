Maryland will have a sizable problem against Michigan and Purdue

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland men’s basketball team already had frontcourt depth concerns that made the Terrapins vulnerable. The issues intensified if starter Julian Reese slipped into foul trouble or when a formidable opposing big man tested the Terps in the paint. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now Maryland has another problem: Patrick Emilien, the primary backup for Reese, is out with an ankle injury, and a pair of dominant centers, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Purdue’s Zach Edey, could pounce on that weakness in the next two matchups. The Wolverines visit College Park on Thursday — a homecoming for Dickinson, an Alexandria native who starred at DeMatha — and the Terps travel to face No. 3 Purdue on Sunday. Dickinson scored 32 points against the Terps earlier this month, and Edey, a 7-foot-4 force and national player of the year candidate, leads the Boilermakers with 21.9 points per game.

It’s a brutal stretch for Maryland (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten), particularly given the team’s limited pool of experienced post players in the wake of Emilien’s injury and with starting forward Donta Scott dealing with an illness this week. Coach Kevin Willard said he doesn’t think Emilien will return “anytime soon.” The graduate transfer forward wore a boot as he sat out Maryland’s previous game at Iowa, but he participated in drills and warm-ups during the media-viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice.

Willard said he’s unsure how many minutes Scott will be able to play, but the senior said he was feeling better Wednesday. Scott, a four-year starter for the Terps, is the second-leading scorer with 12.4 points per game while averaging a team-high 30.2 minutes.

Advertisement

“Other guys are going to have to step up,” Willard said.

Maryland’s difficult matchups with the Wolverines and Boilermakers come after the Terps have already navigated a daunting early stretch of the conference slate, which included a blowout loss at Michigan in the previous meeting. A pair of defeats this week would send the Terps spiraling to a 2-6 Big Ten record and turn the rest of the season into an uphill battle for an NCAA tournament berth.

Willard had lofty expectations for Reese, a sophomore who played off the bench last season, and the 6-foot-9 forward has had some promising moments. He doesn’t yet have the size and hasn’t always shown the aggressiveness to rival some of the best centers in the conference. But Reese, despite some inconsistency and foul trouble, has gradually improved. Reese played well in the first half of Maryland’s loss at Iowa, scoring 10 points, then quieted in the second half as he picked up his third and fourth fouls.

Advertisement

Reese hasn’t scored more than 10 points against a Big Ten opponent this season, and he had his worst performance of the season — two points and two rebounds in 16 minutes before fouling out — against Michigan, the team he’ll face again Thursday. During that 81-46 defeat in Ann Arbor, the Terps were outclassed from the start.

Dickinson has publicly aired his frustration with Maryland, which he believes overlooked him during the recruiting process. Dickinson is 5-0 against the Terps, and during his first trip to Xfinity Center, he picked up a technical foul for glaring at Maryland’s bench.

“I know Hunter well, and I know how he thinks,” said Maryland point guard Jahmir Young, who played with Dickinson at DeMatha. “He definitely plays harder against Maryland, I feel like. It’s a little bit more personal when he plays Maryland.”

That only amplifies the challenge for the Terps. When players from the D.C. area visit Xfinity Center for games, “they always try to put on a show in their hometown,” Reese said.

Reese dealt with a shoulder injury that kept him out of the second half against UCLA on Dec. 14 and the next game against St. Peter’s. Reese said he didn’t begin feeling “more fluid and more comfortable using” his shoulder until the Terps’ loss Jan. 5 at Rutgers — four days after he battled Dickinson. As Maryland prepares for its second matchup against the Wolverines, Willard said he hopes Reese’s health will make a difference.

Advertisement

“I think he’s in a much better rhythm,” Willard said. “But you have to give credit where credit’s due: [Dickinson is] doing that to a lot of people. He’s just not doing that to us. I think he’s having a really, really good year, as good as anybody in the conference.”

Excluding the game against UCLA with his early departure, Reese has averaged 26.2 minutes in his other 15 appearances, highlighting the importance of his backup. Emilien has logged just 2.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game, but Willard called Emilien “our unheralded MVP” because of how he serves as the primary option behind Reese and Scott.

“Pat had given us a great lift,” Willard said. “He’s just steady. You know what you’re going to get. He’s not going to mess the game up.”

The Terps don’t have another forward who is a part of the regular rotation, as Willard has almost exclusively relied on Reese, Scott and Emilien. The other frontcourt players are 6-11 freshman Caelum Swanton-Rodger (46 minutes this season), 6-8 junior Pavlo Dziuba (10 minutes) and 6-10 junior Arnaud Revaz (nine minutes).

Advertisement

Willard has been hesitant to substitute inexperienced players into games, because, he said, “I don’t want to put guys in situations where they become unsuccessful.” Willard also said Scott will not play as a center in a smaller lineup, a role he had at times earlier in his Maryland career when the team lacked capable options at that position. With Emilien’s injury, those rarely used players — especially Swanton-Rodger, if Reese runs into foul trouble — could soon be tested against the best.

GiftOutline Gift Article