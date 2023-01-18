Bishop McNamara, chasing a WCAC title, holds off St. John’s

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late in the fourth quarter, when the scoring had dried up and St. John’s was carving into Bishop McNamara’s lead, the Mustangs needed a basket. They had relied on strong, pressing defense throughout Wednesday night, and it had been good enough to give them the time and space to build a lead. But now the Mustangs needed some offense.

It came from junior guard Madisen McDaniel, who had been the team’s best source of offense all night. With her team up five and two minutes on the clock, McDaniel brought the ball up the court, hit a quick crossover and pulled up from beyond the arc. The three-pointer, her seventh of the evening, sealed a 59-50 home win for the third-ranked Mustangs in a lively Washington Catholic Athletic Conference matchup in Forestville, Md.

“I just felt hot,” said McDaniel, who finished with 29 points. “When you have the hot hand, you have to take that. When I hit three [threes] in the first quarter, I knew I was on.”

The clash was a rematch of last season’s WCAC championship. It was the Cadets who won that final, capturing their 11th WCAC title and spoiling the Mustangs’ undefeated conference run.

“I try to forget about that game,” McDaniel said. “It was a rough one, so I just leave it in the back of my head. This is a new year and a new team doing new things.”

Both programs returned a fair amount of talent this winter and spent the first month of the season testing their rosters against ambitious nonconference schedules. While Wednesday marked their only conference matchup in the regular season, the teams did meet just before Christmas at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. The Mustangs won that game and have not lost since, pounding their previous six opponents by an average of 47 points.

The No. 6 Cadets provided a much stiffer test, one that the Mustangs seemed to embrace. McNamara (11-5) led for almost the entirety of the evening, relying on a relentless three-quarters court press to wreak havoc on St. John’s offense.

“We want that level of defense to be our identity, and I think the kids have embraced that,” Coach Frank Oliver said. “They understand that the only way we can win is by defending our basket.”

St. John’s (12-6) was without senior Duke commit Delaney Thomas, who has been sidelined for several weeks with a hand injury. Despite playing shorthanded on the road, the Cadets were able to keep the game within reach most of the night. When healthy, they will join Paul VI, McNamara and Bishop Ireton in what should be a four-team race for the WCAC title.

“That championship loss fueled us this offseason,” Oliver said. “And then we tried to make our nonconference schedule as tough as possible to prepare us for teams like St. John’s and nights like this.”

