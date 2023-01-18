Buffalo Bills (-4½) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 3 p.m. | CBS, Paramount Plus

Pick: Buffalo Bills -4½

Net yards per play — the difference between a team’s average offensive gain on each snap and what its defense allows per play — can be a telling statistic, if one that’s often overlooked. The Bills have a net yards per play of 1.1 (tied with the Eagles for the second-best mark among the remaining teams) and if you limit it to the last three games, it’s 2.2 (by far the best of the still-alive teams). The Bengals have a net yards per play of zero (only the Giants are worse). Over the past three games, that number falls to minus-0.5 yards per play (none of the remaining playoff teams are worse).

Advertisement

Cincinnati’s recent decline has coincided with an offensive line that’s been decimated by injury. First, starting right tackle La’el Collins suffered a season-ending knee injury on Christmas Eve. Right guard Alex Cappa then hurt his ankle against the Ravens in the regular season finale. And finally, left tackle Jonah Williams reportedly suffered a dislocated kneecap against Baltimore on Sunday in the first round. He was replaced by Jackson Carman, who never had played tackle in his two-season NFL career and seems likely to get his first start as Joe Burrow’s blind-side protector against the Bills on Sunday, as Williams is not expected to play.

Burrow’s ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly will help Cincinnati overcome its offensive line shortcomings, and the Bengals made the Super Bowl last season when their line was inarguably less talented. But these injuries are hardly ideal, especially considering that Carman struggled to keep his starting role as a guard and now will be manning the most important spot on the line. The Ravens sacked Burrow four times on Sunday, the most he’s gone down since a Halloween game against the Browns, and over the past two games Cincinnati averaged only 4.2 yards per play (the Bengals averaged 5.4 for the full season).

The Bills sacked Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson four times in Sunday’s 34-31 victory, a deceivingly close final score. Buffalo outgained Miami by 2.6 yards per play (a huge difference in a single game), but the Dolphins kept things close thanks to two Josh Allen interceptions. While picks aren’t exactly rare — Allen has five over his past three games — long interception returns are, and Miami’s two returns totaled 78 yards and set up 10 points. The Dolphins also returned an Allen fumble for a touchdown. Take away that variance, and the statistics say the Bills would have won much more easily.

Advertisement

Miami scored on four straight second-quarter possessions against Buffalo, but all four drives began at its 40-yard line or better (three began in Bills territory). On their 11 other drives, Buffalo limited the Dolphins to only 133 net yards, around 12 yards per drive. The should be able to find similar success against the Bengals.