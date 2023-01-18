QB Taulia Tagovailoa will return to Maryland for his senior season

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will return for his senior season, he announced Wednesday. In three seasons as the Terrapins’ starter, Tagovailoa has elevated the program while setting multiple school records. He’ll have a chance in 2023 to further solidify himself as the most productive quarterback in Maryland’s history and to help the Terps reach new heights.

Tagovailoa became Maryland’s all-time leading passer during the 2022 season. After three years with Coach Michael Locksley in College Park, Tagovailoa has tallied 7,879 passing yards and 51 passing touchdowns, both school records. Tagovailoa’s most productive season came in 2021, when he set the single-season records for passing yards (3,860) and completions (328) and tied the record for passing touchdowns (26). Tagovailoa was limited by a knee injury and missed a game during the 2022 season. He finished the campaign with 3,008 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“Who knew a kid from Hawaii could find a home in Maryland,” Tagovailoa said in his announcement on Instagram. “But that’s exactly what I’ve found. … My goal coming here to Maryland was to help Coach Locks turn this program around. After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe everything is going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet.”

Tagovailoa earned second-team all-Big Ten honors in 2022. His steadiness and production has been a significant boost to Maryland’s program, which had been plagued by injuries and instability at quarterback in the decade before Tagovailoa arrived as a transfer from Alabama. The 2023 season will be Tagovailoa’s final year of eligibility. After beginning his college career in 2019, Tagovailoa is one of many players who has taken advantage of the fifth season of eligibility granted to athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tagovailoa led the Terps to an 8-5 season in 2022, the most wins the program has tallied since 2010. Maryland has steadily improved since Tagovailoa arrived and earned back-to-back bowl berths for the first time since 2013-14.

Tagovailoa did not start in Maryland’s bowl win over North Carolina State. Locksley indicated that he benched Tagovailoa for the opening drive for a minor violation of team rules. Locksley said afterward, “Sometimes you’ve got to do things to send a message.” In a departure from typical circumstances, Maryland did not make Tagovailoa available for interviews after the game.

Tagovailoa will have a mostly new cast of primary wide receivers next season. Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland have announced they will head to the NFL draft. Jeshaun Jones, who ended the 2022 season as Maryland’s leading receiver with 557 yards, has a year of eligibility remaining, but he has not announced whether he will stay at Maryland. The Terps could end up relying heavily on less experienced wide receivers, including Tai Felton, Octavian Smith Jr., Leon Haughton Jr. and Shaleak Knotts. Maryland’s staff has also signed Florida International transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers, a Baltimore native who had 1,618 receiving yards in the past two seasons, and West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather, who had 501 receiving yards in 2022.

The Terps also lost standout tight end CJ Dippre, who transferred to Alabama. Redshirt sophomore Corey Dyches, a tight end who had 494 receiving yards in 2022, should be back for next season.

Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua plays for the Miami Dolphins, transferred to Maryland after the 2019 season because of the family’s relationship with Locksley, who coached Tua at Alabama. Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos also worked with Tua as Alabama’s quarterbacks coach in 2018. Taulia Tagovailoa started his college career with the Crimson Tide, appearing in five games as a backup. Tagovailoa’s decision to transfer played a critical role in the improvement of Maryland’s program in the years that followed.

