Kihei Clark’s 20 points spark Virginia past reeling Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Behind splendid guard play and a decisive surge in the second half, the 10th-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team stormed to a 78-68 win against slumping Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Commonwealth Clash at John Paul Jones Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fifth-year guard Kihei Clark sparked the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) with a season-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting with five assists. The win marked No. 111 of his Virginia career, tying him with former teammate Mamadi Diakite for the most triumphs in program history.

Backcourt mate Reece Beekman added 11, none more impactful than a three-point play with 3:52 to go for a 74-60 lead. The junior also had seven assists, and guard Armann Franklin contributed 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with five rebounds without a turnover.

The experienced trio of Clark, Beekman and Franklin combined to commit just one of Virginia’s five turnovers, its fewest in a game this season, on the way to a fourth consecutive victory that has the Cavaliers one game behind Clemson for first place in the ACC standings.

“Rarely will you hear me say this, but we had to score,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “We had a hard time stopping them, and we ran good offense, and the guards had timely big baskets, but [the Hokies] put a lot of pressure on you, and I just thought there were some key plays.”

The Hokies (11-7, 1-6) continued to backslide with a sixth straight loss despite four players reaching double-digit scoring. Guard Darius Maddox, a native of Bowie, led the way with 13 points, sinking 3 of 4 three-pointers, and forward Grant Basile added 12 points.

Guard Hunter Cattoor came back from an extended injury absence to score 11 points, eight of which came in the first half, as Virginia Tech went 12 of 27 on three-pointers, had 19 assists on 27 field goals and committed eight turnovers, although it permitted 13 points off turnovers.

The Cavaliers all but sealed the outcome with a 15-5 burst in the second half after Virginia Tech had clawed within 59-55 with 9:20 remaining in front of an announced crowd of 14,629.

“That was a high level college basketball game,” Hokies Coach Mike Young said. “I thought my team fought, and [the Cavaliers] are very good and saw them a bunch, maybe a little bit better than I thought they were, and I knew they were really good …

“If there’s 10 teams better than them nationally, I’d like to see them.”

Virginia threatened to pull away early in the second half when Jayden Gardner (12 points, 5-of-6 shooting) sank a midrange jumper, his signature shot, to extend the lead to 42-31. But the Hokies countered with an 11-3 run featuring three-pointers from Maddox and Basile to whittle the deficit to 46-44 with 15:17 to play.

The first half concluded with a flourish for Virginia, which got Beekman’s one-handed dunk at the halftime buzzer for a 40-31 lead. Beekman got by his defender and dribbled deep into the lane before elevating at the rim and finishing with authority over the Hokies’ Lynn Kidd.

What else to know about the Cavaliers’ win:

Cattoor returns

The Hokies welcomed back Cattoor to the lineup after the senior guard missed the past four games with an ailing left elbow, his non-shooting side. The injury occurred Dec. 21 during an overtime loss at Boston College.

Cattoor had been day-to-day since the injury but following Wednesday’s shootaround proclaimed himself a go against the Cavaliers. The primary concern, according to Young, was how Cattoor’s elbow, wrapped in a white protective sleeve, would hold up facing the punishment of Virginia’s relentless pack-line defense.

Late in the first half, after making his second three-pointer with 3:30 to go, Cattoor bent over and clutched his left arm while running back on defense. During the next stoppage at 3:06 he left the floor and jogged into the tunnel briefly before re-emerging shortly thereafter and reporting to the scorer’s table to get back into the game.

Without its most reliable three-point shooter, Virginia Tech has tumbled to near the bottom of the ACC standings with roughly half the regular season remaining. The Hokies entered the week in 12th place in the 15-team league.

Last season Cattoor scored a career-high 31 points, making 7 of 9 three-pointers, in the ACC tournament final, leading the Hokies to an 82-67 dismantling of Duke at Barclays Center. It marked the first ACC tournament championship in program history.

This season, Virginia Tech has labored in stretches from behind the arc without Cattoor. The Hokies entered Wednesday in 10th in the ACC in three-point percentage (33.6) and eighth in total three-pointers made (127).

Welcome back

Ty Jerome, a standout on Virginia’s 2019 national championship team, received a standing ovation during the first half. The guard is on a two-way contract with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, who played the Washington Wizards Monday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

Sitting next to Jerome was teammate Stephen Curry, who raised his arm and smiled broadly during Jerome’s ovation. The players were able to use the night off to visit Charlottesville before resuming Golden State’s East Coast trip in Boston on Thursday night.

“Obviously it gives a little extra motivation with them on the sideline,” said Clark, who started as a freshman in the backcourt with Jerome in 2018-19.

